According to a study published in the Journal of Urology in the United States, a new therapeutic technique has become possible to break up stones without pain.

The new therapeutic technique relies on the release of ultrasound waves, by shining them on the skin so that its effect goes inside the kidney.

Symptoms of “kidney stones” include; Pain in the back and lower abdomen, as well as noticing a trace of blood in the urine.

And the waves can cause a change in the position of the stone in the kidney, so that it becomes more able to pass in the path and exit from it.

The presence of a stone in a part of the urinary system known as the “ureter” obstructs the passage of urine towards the bladder in order to get rid of it, causing pain and bleeding.

The new method addresses this problem in two ways. Either make an impact in order to change the position of the pebble, so that it moves, in preparation for getting rid of it.

The second method is to break up the stone in the kidney until it turns into small parts that can be excreted from the urinary tract.

This new technique differs from the popular method known as “temporal lithotripsy”, because the innovative technology causes almost no pain.

The researcher in emergency medicine at the University of Washington, Kennedy Hall, said that the new treatment method is almost painless.

And the patient can be subjected to this therapeutic technique while he is in a state of full alertness, without giving him any anesthesia, which means an important development in the treatment of kidney diseases.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends drinking enough water and following a healthy diet in order to prevent as much as possible from the formation of kidney stones.