The leader of the extreme right Republican Party, José Antonio Kast, said this Sunday that “common sense triumphed” in the Chilean constituent elections and asked “that sectarianism never again take over the country”.

The extreme right swept across most of Chile’s 16 regions, its traditional strongholds in southern Chile and in the north, even taking over traditionally left-held fiefdoms such as the Valparaíso Region. The 50 directors -25 men and 25 women- will take office on June 7 and will have five months to draft the text proposal, which will be submitted to a plebiscite on December 17

Kast, a supporter of maintaining the current constitution and the economic model installed in the military dictatorship, pointed out that the citizens have chosen his list for its “commitment and coherence”, after his party was proclaimed the clear winner with 35.6% . We achieved an important goal, but it is not time to divide the country, but to work together for the good of Chile,” he added.

He also pointed out that “today we can breathe a little easier” after his party was proclaimed the clear winner of the constituent elections. After comparing the result of these elections with the political scenario of two years ago, “when that radical left that threatened to refound everything was advancing,” he asked “that sectarianism never again take over the country.”

Amid applause and cheers from his followers, the far-right reiterated that his is the party with the most votes, but that he will “with great humility and responsibility” take the mandate “entrusted” by his voters. “We are the ones who have to work hard, thinking with others, always looking for the good of Chile: today is the first day of that journey and of a new beginning for the country,” he proclaimed.

“We achieved an important goal, but it is not time to divide the country, but rather to work in unity for the good of Chile,” he added when the results already ensured at least 21 councilors, which gives the Republican Party the right to veto. without the need to add with any other force.

The Republican leader called on the Government to “begin to govern” and “take responsibility for guaranteeing order, prosperity and peace”, because -he said- “Chile is not well” and pointed to the “uncertainty, economic pressure and the restlessness” of families.

What is the Republican Party?

In 2021 José Antonio Kast lost the presidential elections on behalf of the Republican party to the leftist Gabriel Boric.

However, according to analyst Isabel Castillo, “in recent weeks support for the Republican Party has grown and support for the Chile Seguro coalition has decreased. It is not that they are attracting new voters, but that they are eating up the traditional right.” .

Castillo added that among the advantages for a victory of this far-right party “there is a social and political climate that favors ‘new or outsider’ parties, which are also brands that are positioned and recognized by voters because they do not appear in coalitionsand that they have also distanced themselves and excluded themselves from the way in which this new attempt to elaborate a Constitution for the country was forged, something that many consider was an agreement of the elites”.

