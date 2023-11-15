The Argentine League, that of the world champions, has undergone several modifications in recent seasons and currently has 28 teams in the First Division, which represents an almost unprecedented number for elite football such as Argentinian football. This leads to having a very extensive and unattractive tournament for the general public, but one of the main problems it brings is the issue of relegations and promotions to the highest category.
Since teams began to join the first division, there was always talk of the possibility of reaching, and “maintaining”, 30 participants in the first level of Albiceleste football. In recent weeks this was a possibility that was discussed and that was even confirmed by some sources close to the AFA but that later ended up falling. That this topic was discussed a few days before the end of the League Cup speaks of a lack of prolixity that does not surprise anyone in terms of Argentine football.
Now, with 1 date left for the end of the group stage of the League Cup, the AFA, headed by Claudio Tapia, made a decision that caught the attention of the teams that are fighting not to be relegated. This consists of If there is a tiebreaker between some teams, the situation around relegation will be defined first and then the quarterfinals. Furthermore, within the same news, which If a team is relegated, it will not be able to play in the Playoffs and that place will go to whoever finished in fifth position.
This is the case of Colón de Santa Fe, which if there are some results it could drop in category but end up qualifying for the championship definition. This means that in the hypothetical situation that the red and black team has to play a tiebreaker to avoid relegation, they would first play to avoid being relegated and, if they win that match, they would go on to play in the quarterfinals.
That this resolution has been made just before the end of the championship is a clear example of the sloppiness with which Cluadio Tapia handles First Division football in Argentina and that his fans deserve better from “the Product” that they receive. they are offering in terms of organization.
