According to the poll, conducted by the “Ilab” Foundation, Macron obtained 28 percent of voting intentions (+0.5 points) in the first round that he will lead, but the gap with Marine Le Pen will narrow by seven points in the second round, to get the candidate to 47.5 percent of the vote.

In the opinion of the political analyst who specializes in French affairs, Nizar Jaladi, the current president, Emmanuel Macron, has ample chances of winning these elections for many reasons, the most important of which are international variables, which will determine the name of the next president.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Al-Jiladi said that Macron is expected to enjoy European and American support as the official negotiator for Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war.

According to Jeledi, Macron made best use of France’s presidency of the European Council, which represents all EU governments, as he played a prominent role in coordinating 27 European governments to impose sanctions on Moscow after its military operation in Kyiv.

Al-Jalidi points to the weakness of the opposition in France and the weakness of the personalities who will enter the electoral race with him, and Macron’s performance during the Corona pandemic is considered by many French people as a strong motivation for his re-election, and he was accompanying his citizens first, and a number of his decisions were decisive in limiting losses.

Last week’s forecast was for Macron to get 56 percent of the vote, and Le Pen to 44 percent in the second round. The competition between Macron and Marine Le Pen is more intense than ever.

For his part, the leader of the radical left Jean-Luc Melenchon consolidated his position in third place (15.5 percent of voting intentions, up +0.5 points), ahead of the other far-right candidate Eric Zemmour (10.5 percent, +0.5 points). and the traditional right-wing candidate Valerie Pecres, who still ranks fifth in the poll (9.5 percent, -0.5 points).

It is noteworthy that the French domestic issues declined in the outgoing president’s attention as a result of the crisis in Ukraine, which in turn reinforced his image as a statesman. As for Le Pen, her campaign focuses on the purchasing power that represents the first concern of the French, and her chances increased in the first round by a percentage point to reach the intentions of The vote for her is 21 percent.

The survey was conducted online during the past two days, and included a sample of 1531 people. It is scheduled to organize the first round of elections on the tenth of next month, and the second on the 24th.