What to call the contemporary republican ideology? Is it conservatism? Libertarianism? Authoritarianism? Trumpism? Fascism? How about kayfabe?

It’s a term that grew out of the more American art form, professional wrestling —but it can be used to understand a wide range of phenomena: entertainment, business, religion, and especially politics.

Since professional wrestling’s inception as a circus sideshow in the late 19th century, it has rarely been legitimate athletic competition. The outcome of a professional wrestling match is determined in advance. Plots and mocking monologues are crafted by writers. The most famous wrestlers—people like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson—often present wild exaggerations of their own personalities. The fighting action is a semi-choreographed cooperative illusion. Professional wrestling is fake, and kayfabe refers to its central “idea”: that everything the public sees is real.

However, during the first century of the art form’s existence, the falsehood was never intentionally acknowledged to the public.

The old-school kayfabe system—an oligarchy controlled by owner-promoters who gave wrestlers orders about who they had to pretend to be furious with for the next show—had aspects that deeply resembled politics. Elected officials also pretend to be enemies when they are actually drinking buddies. Candidates sometimes say one thing to their deep-pocketed patrons, and another to the public. Election statements often sound ridiculous to those not involved in the campaign.

Wrestling also seemed absurd to non-fans. In fact, it was also absurd for many of the fans. But these enthusiasts didn’t care; they loved the personalities and the spectacle, and longed to lose themselves in the illusion. They wanted to believe. To uphold the honor of professional wrestling, they upheld the lie that it was real. Even if the fans didn’t know the word, they were obeying the kayfabe.

That is, until Vince McMahon took it to another level.

McMahon bought the World Wrestling Federation (or WWF; today it is known as WWE) from his father in the early 1980s and made the company’s shows even more extravagant. The wrestlers looked and acted like cartoon characters, full of neon colors and unlikely features.

The WWF began calling their product “sports entertainment,” an unprecedented and sly nod to the public about what was really going on. McMahon and his wife Linda McMahon, who would later become a member of Trump’s cabinet, lobbied hard for the sport to be reclassified so it would not have to face the more challenging taxes and health regulations required for sporting events, quietly telling state legislatures that the pastime was false; in lawsuits they sometimes admitted the same fact.

When this same newspaper revealed in a February 1989 note that the WWF had confessed falsehood in its deregulation testimony, it was a seismic event. Without the old school kayfabe, the wrestling art form was bare. For years, the WWF and the rest of the industry forged ahead with their existing strategies, earning diminishing artistic and financial returns. Then, a remarkable, lucrative and dangerous watershed occurred.

In the mid-1990s, wrestlers and promoters began to thrill audiences by throwing them previously taboo reality busters. A wrestler who wanted to gain public attention as a villain might reference a fellow wrestler’s real-life personal problems in a cruel in-ring monologue, only to have the public hate him more. You knew that wrestling was usually faked, but maybe what you were looking at was somehow real.

Although McMahon was not the only inventor of what we could call neokayfabe, he was the one who made it the usual policy. He became the main villain, yelling and fighting like “Mr. McMahon”. He profited financially from the fans’ hatred of him by exaggerating everything one might find disgusting in a billionaire. In real life, he took the industry by storm, taking down other wrestling companies by 2001 and remaking professional wrestling in his image.

Nothing was forbidden in neokayfabe. McMahon and the performers could say the unthinkable, do the unthinkable—the more shocking, the better—and the fans were paying their full attention to him because they couldn’t always tell if what they were seeing was real or not. The human mind is easily exploitable.

The old kayfabe was built on the foundation of one big lie: that wrestling was real. The neokayfabe is based on an ever-shaky jumble of truths, half-truths, and outright falsehoods, all presented with the utmost passion and commitment. After a while, the producers and consumers of the neokayfabe tend to lose the ability to distinguish between what is real and what is not.

The neokayfabe is the essence of the Republican strategy to campaign and govern today. Not surprising, given McMahon’s influence on Republican politics. His product, full of bigotry and malice, was a major cultural influence on countless millennials, especially during the WWF’s turn-of-the-century heyday (in 1999, Gallup estimated that 18 percent of Americans, roughly 50 million of people, considered themselves fans of professional wrestling), and those millennials have entered Washington — and the polling places. Linda McMahon has become a major Republican fundraiser, candidate, and official. And, most importantly, there is her link to Trump.

McMahon and Donald J. Trump have been close friends for nearly 40 years. Trump had been a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, but it was McMahon who introduced him to the neokayfabe world. Spectacularly, he played himself in a plot in which he and McMahon pretended to be bitter enemies and sent wrestlers on their behalf to test-by-match at “WrestleMania 23” in 2007. Trump is the first inductee of the Hall of WWE fame in occupying the Oval Office.

Before meeting McMahon, Trump likely would never have incited a rowdy arena into a bitter, liberated frenzy by feeding it a mix of forbidden truths and outrageous lies. But that ability would become the world changing characteristic of him.

In May 1999, wrestler Owen Hart fell more than 20 meters during a botched zip line stunt at a wrestling show. The fall killed him. Thousands of people in the public saw it, and at least some were not sure if what they were seeing was real. But the event continued and eventually the crowd was able to cheer. In the neokayfabe, even something as real as death seemed like it could be fake.

Perhaps the only antidote to the neokayfabe is radical honesty. It’s less fun, but it tends to do less material damage in the long run.

By: INTELLIGENCE/Abraham Josephine Riesman