Exposure to toxoplasma, a parasite that breeds in cats and often spreads to humans through raw meat, can increase the risk of brain cancer.

The writer and scientific researcher Dan Rubitzky noted that previous studies reported that a dog or cat parasite, called Toxocara canis, can be transmitted to humans by touching cat utensils or eating undercooked meat.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed a disturbing statistic that nearly 40 million people in the United States have a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii, which is known as T. gondii, that lives in their brains.

And the reason we all should pay attention to is that toxoplasmosis, a disease caused by the toxoplasma parasite, appears to parallel an increased risk of developing a glioma of brain cancer, according to research by the American Cancer Society.

The research looked at two groups of people, from a study by the American Cancer Society and the Norwegian Cancer Serum Bank, to compare the prevalence of glioma and T gondii antibodies in patients’ blood samples.

The analysis showed a clear link between the two, but it is only a link and not a guide. The study did not prove the cause and effect between the parasite and the development of brain cancer.

So if you own cats, you should not be concerned, as this study definitely does not indicate that owning a cat increases the risk of cancer, according to Dan Rubitzky.

Instead, the possibility is that the two factors (toxoplasmosis and brain cancer) are related in some way, or that one of them somehow makes people more susceptible to the other.

While the overall trend for the data is skewed significantly toward the association between the parasite and brain cancer, the data also indicates that a small number of patients with toxoplasmosis appear to be less likely to develop glioma, or that there was no association at all.

Another point to keep in mind, Rubitzky says, is that people with toxoplasmosis are more susceptible to other things that can cause cancer. So the relationship is by no means certain.

Rubitzky explained that the study paves the way for further research, saying: “We also need more research to highlight the relationship, if any, between cats and brain cancer.”

According to the site «rt» continued: “Our findings provide the first possible evidence for a relationship between T gondii infection and the risk of developing glioma,” as stated in the new research paper.

He added, “More studies are needed with a greater number of cases to confirm the pathogenic role of T gondii in glioma.”