Charles Darwin was obsessed with the peacock’s tail, since his theory of natural selection did not explain how a characteristic like that could have evolved, which more than an adaptive advantage, seemed like a hindering defect in the movement and behavior of the animal. But his naturalistic genius also made him see that to select successfully there must be a lot to choose from, that is, nature must have as many variations as possible in the characteristics of all kinds of animals. A variety that soon discovered that it was provided by a complementary form of selection, the intersex, based on the mate selection mechanism that makes individuals of one sex develop evolutionary characteristics to attract members of the opposite sex.

Thus, the more showy and full of eyes is the tail of the male peacock, the more attractive and sexual incitement the females feel for it and the greater the number of those eyes greater health and reproductive capacity have these males. Therefore, when the female chooses a tail rich in “eyes”, what she is actually choosing, without knowing it or intending it, is a male that guarantees her healthy offspring, with the ability to survive.

Do we humans have some similar choice mechanism? It looks like it is. At least one, since men of practically all cultures feel especially attracted to the female figure whose ratio between the diameter of the waist and that of the hip is 0.7 (7%). Guitar body, some call it. The weight of the woman’s body matters little if that ratio is maintained, since 0.7 seems to have always been the ideal model from the male perspective.

We can see it not only in some classic paintings, but also in the prototypes that appear in the golden age of Hollywood and in those of today’s women, where that type of body tends to prevail. Over time, only the exemplary assessment of female body weight has changed (downward), but not that of its shape. In the past, the ideal female model did not have the astonishing and reckless thinness with which many stereotypes of women are presented today.

Well, although some data indicate that women with a body proportion of 0.7 could have a lower prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases or cancer, habits such as smoking or pollution and stress have modified and hide this possible reality, making even women with other body proportions, but who take better care of themselves, have better health than those of 0.7. In any case, the natural mechanism seems to be still there and men continue to be captivated by that model. Like the peahen, although in a denatured world, when choosing the shape it seems that males are also, unconsciously, choosing reproductive potential. Similar mechanisms, although less studied, also seem to exist in the opposite direction, from women to men.

But then, where is the love? Anthropologists, like the popular Helen Fisher, have suggested that sexually-based attractiveness in humans has evolved into romantic or passionate love, a form of bond or union that, from an evolutionary perspective, tends to ensure the stability of the couple to guarantee paternal care of the offspring. Love, in this context, is constituted as a feeling, a social and conscious emotion that implies not only lust, but also passion and bond between the members of the couple.

To create that feeling, the lovers’ brains cause physiological reactions and release chemicals. On the one hand, it induces the gonadal production of hormones such as male androgens or female estrogens that increase appetite or sexual desire. In initial romantic love, the brain also produces stimulating substances, such as phenylethylamine or dopamine, which induce a state of euphoria, motivation and passion in lovers. Sexual contact and copulation also produce the cerebral release of hormones such as oxytocin and vasopressin, which contribute to the desire to stay with each other, that is, to the union or bond between these individuals.

The initial passion, especially in young lovers, is also characterized by the inhibition of brain substances, such as serotonin, mood stabilizers, or the deactivation of brain regions, such as the frontal cortex, involved in logic and reasoning. Perhaps that is why we say that love is blind.

On the other hand, love and sex are different in that one can occur without the other, and although both types of motivation, loving and sexual, demand urgent satisfaction, sexual is usually satisfied with intercourse, while loving it can last for many years. But alas, love changes with time. The initial fervor and passion give way to a more mature love, to a more relaxed and consistent emotion, where the brains of lovers already secrete different substances, such as endorphins and enkephalins, which induce less passionate states of relaxation, satisfaction and well-being. Such substances also have a more addictive nature that makes it more difficult to overcome the separation or the loss of a loved one.

In conclusion, although different and, in a way, independent, love and sex are evolutionarily related by being synergistic in relation to successful reproduction and by functioning in practice with a high degree of coupling that creates an important and beneficial mutual influence. Happy Valentine’s Day to all lovers.

Gray matter is a space that tries to explain, in an accessible way, how the brain creates the mind and controls behavior. The senses, motivations and feelings, sleep, learning and memory, language and consciousness, as well as their main disorders, will be analyzed in the conviction that knowing how they work is equivalent to knowing ourselves better and increasing our well-being and relationships with other people.

