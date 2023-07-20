In recent weeks, one of the most repeated topics on social networks is the premiere of the Barbie movie this Thursday, July 20, but there is something that some users have noticed and do not understand: What is the relationship between Featherweight, Barbie, unemployment and a group forgotten by many?

It’s not a secret that Featherweightby the hand of its vocalist Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, has changed the schemes of the music industry worldwide, but few people know that has a relationship with the Belanova group and also with pink fever from the movie Barbie.

What is the relationship between PP and Barbie?

The connection started on TikTok, what’s new, right? On the video platform of Chinese origin The song ‘Rosa Pastel’ by the group headed by Denisse Guerrero recently became a trend together with a sad reality in Mexico and other parts of the world: the unemployment and/or work outside the professional field you studied.

These are videos in which young people show images of their graduation in different careers and after what they currently do for a living, usually in work areas unrelated to their university preparation.

This connects with Featherweight since recently the group of regional Mexican that interprets mainly corridos lying down released his musical album called ‘Rosa Pastel’just like the Belanova song.

As if it were part of an in-universe conspiracy, or an advertising campaign very well orchestrated by the marketing team of Warner Bros, Mattel and LuckyChap Entertainment, both the PP album and the viral TikTok trend arrived. on the eve of the premiere of the movie Barbie.

This somehow served to promote the film that will star Margot Robbie as the doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Remember that on Thursday, July 20, the film that promises to be a blockbuster in theaters, or at least one of the most controversial recordings, opens in Latin America. The premiere in the United States will take place on the 21st of the same month.