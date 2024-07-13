In one of his short stories, Nathaniel Hawthorne presents us with a woman with a birthmark on her face, popularly known as a craving. Her husband, a man of science, “eminently competent in all branches of natural philosophy,” persuades her to have “the visible mark of earthly imperfection” removed. She agrees and enters her husband’s study, ready to erase the crimson stigma from her cheek.

As Hawthorne puts it, we are in the era when electricity had only recently arrived and “other kindred mysteries of Nature seemed to open paths to the region of miracles.” What happens at the end of the story is that the protagonist dies, because the stain on her skin was the link by which she kept in touch with life.

More information

This Hawthorne tale serves as a critical metaphor for cosmetic issues that matter so much in these times of Instagram, where the motto is: “Appear before being.” However, what interests us here is to speak scientifically about that scarlet mark, discarding the absurd belief of its esoteric origin, which claims that it is due to an unfulfilled craving of a pregnant woman; an urban legend, that of the “craving,” which has been one of the most widespread myths of all times and is still valid today. Because relating a drop in glucose in a pregnant woman with an abnormal development in the baby’s capillaries does not make scientific sense. However, there are hypotheses that link pregnancy with birthmarks. Let’s see them.

These spots are called hemangiomas, and they are benign tumors that cause an increase in the small blood vessels under the skin. Their causes are unknown, but when it comes to birth hemangiomas, the hypothesis involves certain proteins in the placenta, since some markers of the placental cells are also found in the cells that form these hemangiomas. Because of this, we can say that, in this case, popular intuition has accidentally touched on the scientific origin.

Beta-blockers, drugs that lower blood pressure, are used to treat and remove hemangiomas. In this sense, Hawthorne was not wrong in his story when the protagonist allows herself to be led to the alchemical cabinet and agrees to take the miraculous potion that will erase the stigma from her face.

Stories aside, nowadays, surgical intervention is the most effective solution when it comes to removing the stain, either with a curette – a spoon-shaped instrument with a sharp edge – or a laser beam. In this way, the stain disappears from the skin, but with it, an attribute of the person who has it also disappears, an identity trait that offers personality and difference.

It is enough to recall the former president of the Soviet Union, the Russian politician Mikhail Gorbachev, who sported a hemangioma on his forehead popularly known as a “port wine stain”, a stain that served as a trademark for Perestroika, that reform that liberalized the Soviet economy by bringing it into the global market; a stigma that continues to cause trouble today.

The stone axe It is a section where Montero Glezwith a prose-like will, exercises its particular siege on scientific reality to demonstrate that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, X and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.