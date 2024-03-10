He is one of the greatest managers of all time, but Pep Guardiola rarely gets his way when he visits Anfield, the home of Liverpool.
The Catalan coach never made the pilgrimage to Merseyside as coach of Barcelona or Bayern Munich before arriving in the Premier League in 2016.
What is the record that Pep Guardiola has against Liverpool at Anfield?
Pep Guardiola visited Anfield 8 times as Manchester City coach: he won once, drew twice and lost five times.
What place do Manchester City and Liverpool occupy in the 2023/2024 Premier League standings?
Currently, Liverpool are in second place while Manchester City is third in the standings.
The leader is Arsenal, although with one more game.
The Reds were an average team during the early part of the 2010s (aside from a title challenge in 2013/14 under Brendan Rodgers), but when Jurgen Klopp was brought in to replace the Northern Irishman in 2015, a rivalry soon blossomed. all times with Guardiola.
The two have faced each other in the Bundesliga in previous years and no other manager has beaten Guardiola as often as Klopp. A considerable number of those victories came at Anfield, which has not been a happy hunting ground for Manchester City despite their modern dominance of the Premier League.
Pep Guardiola's history as a coach at Anfield
|
MATCHES
|
VICTORIES
|
TIES
|
DEFEATS
|
GOALS SCORED
|
8
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
10
Manchester City's top scorers at Anfield with Pep Guardiola
|
PLAYER
|
GOALS
|
Ilkay Gundogan
|
3
|
Bernard Silva
|
2
|
Phil Foden
|
2
|
Leroy Sane
|
1
|
Raheem Sterling
|
1
|
Kevin De Bryune
|
1
