Now the highest mark of points is 41. The two teams that have said honor are Lion and Blue Crossthe first in Closing 2019 and the second in the Guardians 2021. In C2019, La Fiera de Ignacio Ambriz They achieved 13 wins, two draws and two losses, 41 goals for and 14 against, however, they could not finish with the trophy in their hands when they lost the final against Tigers. Already in the case of The Peruvian Machine Juan Reynosodid the same, 13 wins, two draws and two losses, with 26 goals for and eleven against, but they did end up winning the title.

Until now, the America of the Brazilian André Jardine They have won twelve matches, drawn three and only lost once. His offense is the most powerful, piercing the nets 37 times, and he also has the best defense, allowing only 14 goals. If he beats the royals on the last day, he would reach 42 points to leave behind the record of Lion and Blue Crosswhich would leave the South American helmsman as a historical figure of the institution.