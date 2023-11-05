This Saturday at Aztec stadiumthe Eagles of America They once again demonstrated that they are a strong candidate for the title of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXsince they beat 3-0 Tijuana Xolos with annotations from the Mexican American Alejandro Zendejasthe Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez and spanish Alvaro Fidalgo.
Added to this, the azulcremas reached the 39 points, coming very close to breaking the unit mark in the history of short tournaments. Whoever seeks to stand in their way to prevent those from Coapa from adding another victory to their path is Tigerssub-leader with 29 points, who will seek to take advantage of the shelter and support of his people in the Volcano.
Now the highest mark of points is 41. The two teams that have said honor are Lion and Blue Crossthe first in Closing 2019 and the second in the Guardians 2021. In C2019, La Fiera de Ignacio Ambriz They achieved 13 wins, two draws and two losses, 41 goals for and 14 against, however, they could not finish with the trophy in their hands when they lost the final against Tigers. Already in the case of The Peruvian Machine Juan Reynosodid the same, 13 wins, two draws and two losses, with 26 goals for and eleven against, but they did end up winning the title.
However, something must be made clear. There is another record of points, which the Coapa team achieved in the Opening 2002 when getting hold of 43 units. However, at that time the format was different, since the semester was made up of 20 teams and 19 games were played, and they were unable to honor their magnificent performance with the trophy for being eliminated in the quarterfinals by Santos Lagunawho entered the Fiesta Grande as eighth.
Until now, the America of the Brazilian André Jardine They have won twelve matches, drawn three and only lost once. His offense is the most powerful, piercing the nets 37 times, and he also has the best defense, allowing only 14 goals. If he beats the royals on the last day, he would reach 42 points to leave behind the record of Lion and Blue Crosswhich would leave the South American helmsman as a historical figure of the institution.
