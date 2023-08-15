The La Libertad Avanza candidate gave the coup in the primary elections in Argentina after being the most voted-individual and party level-displacing the candidates of Peronism and Together for Change. The success of the far-right politician highlights an intention to turn towards this ideological trend in the country, driven by citizen disenchantment -a third did not vote- with traditional spaces and which promotes the theory of ‘vote punishment’. However, the precedents open up a scenario: the results of the PASO are not transferred to the general ones in an identical way.

The 30.04% of the votes that Javier Milei obtained in the elections on Sunday, August 13 in the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Obligatory (PASO) were an unexpected shock for Argentine national politics.

Previous estimates indicated a good choice for the candidate of La Libertad Avanza (LLA), but that it did not exceed 20 points. They also pointed out that the poor results in the provincial elections in recent weeks were going to be transferred to the national level, alleging “lack of political apparatus.”

However, the polls reflected the opposite: the candidate with the most votes at the individual level, the most supported party and victory in 17 of the 24 jurisdictions -23 provinces and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires- that make up the Argentine Republic.

Milei’s success can be explained from different perspectives and accentuates the booming phenomenon of the extreme right in the world, especially in a region where the figure of the Salvadoran Nayib Bukele adds followers (in Argentina there were minor candidates who promised to imitate his model) and where Donald Trump fights to return to power in the United States despite his legal troubles.

In that vein, the LLA man on Saturday received support through social networks from former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, a man he has said he admires.

“We have many things in common; to begin with, that we want the good of our countries, we defend the family, private property, the free market, freedom of expression, the legitimate right to defense, ”said the former president in his address.

Milei celebrates with her running mate, Victoria Villarruel, and her candidate for Buenos Aires Head of Government, Ramiro Marra. © Natacha Pisarenko / AP

Bolsonaro’s statements serve as a description of Milei’s campaign platform, added to his conservatism in terms of gender, women’s rights and their position against free education and public health.

After her victory on Sunday, Milei also received congratulations from Santiago Abascal, the Spanish leader of the far-right Vox, on X (the social network formerly called Twitter). The Argentine participated remotely in different events of the Spanish bloc in the last two years.

Disenchantment with traditional politics, the gateway for Milei

The candidate found a huge pond to fish for supporters in the depletion of Argentine citizenship with the two most important spaces, Peronism and Macrismo in all their coalitions, names and fronts.

An economic instability that does not stop, with high levels of inflation, devaluation of the national currency and a high exchange rate, added to the facts of insecurity and social tension of the last week led to boredom for a large part of the population, who found in Milei an alternative outside of the two parties that polarized the elections in recent years.

The thesis on the phenomenon of the ‘punishment vote’ appeared as an attempt to explain the unexpected election of LLA. What is the punishment vote? A warning for the ruling forces that does not necessarily translate to the general ones.

The immediate background of 2019 is an example. Mauricio Macri, then president, the disapproval of his electorate led him to have only 31% in the PASO against the 47% of Alberto Fernández. However, for the presidential elections, the leader of Together for Change recovered to 40%, although he was not enough to avoid the Peronist victory in the first round.

30% of the registered register did not attend to vote, a symbol of the rejection of traditional politics. © Natacha Pisarenko / AP

The civil disdain was well taken advantage of by the far-right, but it was also reflected in the low participation. Only 69.62% of the register attended to cast their vote, mandatory in Argentina. Approximately 12 million qualified people abstained this Sunday.

The absenteeism figure is the highest in a general since the return to democracy, the second if the midterms are taken into account. In the 2021 legislative elections there was a smaller number, but with the mitigation of the pandemic that discouraged enthusiasm for voting.

There was also a high number of blank votes that reached 4.47%, a value that represents the decision of more than 1.1 million citizens.

The voters of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the objective of Massa and Bullrich

After Milei’s solid victory, it was time to find solutions for the Unión por la Patria (UP) candidate, Sergio Massaand for the winner of the Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) internship, Patricia Bullrich.

The current Minister of Economy was the second person with the most votes with 21.40% (the party reaches 27.27% if we add what was obtained by Juan Grabois in the internal election); while Macri’s former Security Minister was the third with almost 17%, a figure that rises to 28% with the fraction that opted for Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in the bloc dispute.

However, the mass of voters of the Buenos Aires head of government is heterogeneous and not so fanaticala characteristic that makes it an interesting space for both the Peronist option and the Macrista in their goal of recovery.

The one who can obtain the least revenue from the balance of Rodríguez Larreta is Milei, who from its origins positioned himself as a staunch opponent of the macrista management in the City of Buenos Aires.

Sergio Massa was the second most voted, but the Peronist election was below expectations and has no margin of error for October. © Gustavo Garello / AP

Bullrich’s challenge will be to achieve the least possible leakage of that flow of votes. His inmate, discursively violent, opened a rift between the ‘larretistas’ macristas –more adept at consensus and dialogue- and the ‘bullrichistas’ –those demanding a strong hand and order-.

Paradoxically, due to characteristics, the one who is most similar to Larreta is Massa. Of similar political origin, they maintain a good relationship and their political profiles are forged more in consensus and the search for agreements than in authoritarianism, a substantial difference with Bullrich and Milei.

However, the subsistence of Juan Schiaretti’s political cadre facing the generals may imply a problem for the UP and JxC aspirants. Schiaretti, former Peronist governor of the province of Córdoba, is a political ally of Larreta and could be a valid alternative for voters of the Buenos Aires head of government who distance themselves from Bullrich and continue to reject the ruling party.

Another goal to seek the recovery of Peronism and Macrismo will be the reconquest in the provincesof which 17 were taken by Milei.

In the case of UP, historically strong spaces such as Santa Cruz –the cradle of Kirchnerism-, San Luis and Tucumán were co-opted by the far-right candidate; while JxC ceded territories such as Córdoba, Mendoza and Santa Fe, a trinomial from the center of the country that played a leading role in the electoral success of macrismo in the last eight years.

