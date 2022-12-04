December 4, 2022 09:28

A team of researchers is getting closer to understanding what makes some people more vulnerable than others to infection and severe complications from “Covid-19”, which may direct attention to the development of new treatment strategies. The team’s findings, from the Pasteur Institute, the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (Inserm), St James’s Hospital Dublin and Trinity College, are published in Nature Communications. One of the study’s most important new findings is the link between people with severe disease and their difficulty or inability to produce a key antiviral protein called interferon type 1 (IFN-I). Type I interferon (IFN-I) are essential components of innate antiviral immune activity and thus a target for viral interference strategies. Previous studies showed that if type 1 interferon is compromised, the viral infection will not be cleared. The new work builds on this finding, and helps explain why therapeutic administration of type 1 interferon has been so ineffective. This recent French-Irish collaboration found that when type 1 interferon was added to the blood of patients with severe COVID-19, their immune cells were more inflammatory compared to people with milder COVID-19. “We’ve known for a long time that people respond very differently to COVID-19, with some developing mild symptoms or even no symptoms, while others get very sick and a number of them die tragically,” says Daragh Davi of the Pasteur Institute, who is the lead researcher on the project. We are still searching for a more complete picture of why this is the case.This latest research has added more information to our understanding, and the results are exciting as they may help explain why the therapeutic use of interferon in type 1 late in infection has failed despite many studies showing how important it is. This protein is in early infection.” The new findings support interferon testing early in the disease time course and reinforce the need to screen individuals with poor responses (either due to genes, antibodies, or treatments) to complications from COVID-19 or other acute viral infections. Nolage Burke, from Trinity College, said: “This study reveals important new insights into why inappropriate type 1 interferon responses can be so harmful in severe COVID-19, helping us to understand more about biological immune processes.” which gets worse in people with severe disease.”

