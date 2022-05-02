And the American magazine “Southern Levin” said that researchers in the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, located about 50 kilometers northeast of the city of Corpus Christi, found more than 30 dolls with missing limbs covered with barnacles, and dumped on the edges of the sea.

Basically, researchers make a weekly tour of the coasts, looking for sea turtles, marine mammals and endangered birds, but it was unexpected when they found the frightening dolls.

“This is the advantage of our job,” said Jess Tunnell, director of the reserve at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute. “Every day we find something new.”

He continued, “After we published pictures of the dolls on our social page, questions arose about their source and why they appeared there in large numbers.”

“Southern Levine” revealed that there is nothing to worry about, noting that the area is “a magnet for debris and waste from Mexico.”

“Texas’ coastal beaches host 10 times as much litter than any other beach in the Gulf of Mexico,” Tunnell explained.

He highlighted: “These dolls were brought there because of a ‘circular current’ that extends from the Yucatan Peninsula to Florida. This current creates eddies that push the debris towards Texas.”