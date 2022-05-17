Earlier, clashes erupted in Tripoli after the Libyan government appointed by parliament announced its entry into the capital, Tripoli, the seat of the rival government headed by Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, which refuses to give up power.

And the media office of the parallel government announced, “The arrival of the Prime Minister of the Libyan government, Fathi Bashagha, accompanied by a number of ministers, to the capital, Tripoli, in preparation for the start of his government’s work there.”

“We arrived in the capital safely and securely. The reception was full,” Bashagha said in video comments, adding that his government was ready to work with all Libyans, including his opponents.

The Libyan government, appointed by Parliament, headed by Fathi Bashagha, announced on Monday night that it had entered the capital, Tripoli.

Bashagha was appointed by parliament in the country’s east last March, but Abdelhamid Dabaiba, the prime minister-designate last year, refused to hand over power, leading to a protracted conflict between the two rival governments.

Bashagha repeatedly tried to head the government in Tripoli, but Dabaiba refused to hand over power.

The UN Special Adviser to Libya, Stephanie Williams, called for calm, and called on the two rival sides to refrain from participating in the clashes.

“The conflict cannot be settled with violence, but through dialogue and mediation,” she said in a tweet, adding that the United Nations was ready to host the two parties to help Libya unanimously and honestly find a path toward stability and holding (elections).

Sunday clashes

Last Sunday witnessed clashes between rival militias in the Janzour neighborhood of Tripoli, and there were no reports of casualties, but the local authorities said that damage was caused to the infrastructure, including the power station.

The United Nations Mission in Libya condemned the clashes, which saw indiscriminate shooting and the use of heavy weapons in a densely populated neighborhood.

Representatives of Parliament confirmed that Dabaiba’s mandate expired after Libya failed to hold presidential elections in December under the agreement reached under the auspices of the United Nations.

The failure to hold the elections constituted a major setback for international efforts to end a decade of chaos in Libya, to start a new chapter in the long-standing political impasse in Libya, where the two rival governments vie for power after efforts towards unity last year.