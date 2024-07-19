Something strange has been happening to young people in Sri Lanka’s squalid farming and fishing communities.

Since the 1990s, men in their 30s and 40s have been arriving at hospitals with advanced kidney failure, requiring dialysis or transplants. In some communities, up to one in five young men are affected.

Her condition has no clear cause. But experts say the illness is likely a result of exposure to extreme heat, exacerbated by climate change, and resulting dehydration, as well as the overuse of toxic pesticides that have seeped into groundwater.

Some women also appear to have the disease. And children as young as 10 are already showing early signs of kidney problems.

“Sri Lanka presents the perfect case of how climate change is affecting people in real time,” said Nishad Jayasundara, an expert in global environmental health at Duke University in North Carolina.

Young men in farming communities in Nicaragua and El Salvador also suffer from the disease, and a similar pattern may be emerging in East Africa. But basic health care in Sri Lanka is free and widely available, so there is more attention paid to the problem than in other low-income countries.

Kidney disease is often a result of obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes. It usually affects people between 50 and 60 years old, progresses slowly and can be controlled with some monitoring.

What Sri Lankan fishermen and farmers are experiencing is far more insidious. They sometimes go from showing early signs of damage to needing dialysis or a transplant in as little as one to four years, Jayasundara said.

Climate change may bring hotter and more of them, but few can afford to leave work to stay hydrated or seek shade.

Pests and weeds are more resistant, forcing farmers to use more pesticides. Runoff from fields seeps into nearby wells. Frequent flooding also accelerates the absorption of chemicals into groundwater.

The problem is not just chemicals. In Kalpitiya, a fishing village, the water is “hard,” containing up to 700 milligrams of magnesium and calcium carbonate deposits per liter, compared with less than 40 in bottled water.

About one in five people in Kalpitiya has access to filtered water. Even those who drink filtered water can cook with well water.

Sri Lankans often have too many pressing concerns to think about a distant health problem, said Thanusanth Santhalingam, a fisheries biologist with the country’s National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency. “They would rather buy food than clean water, not realizing the impact of their decision,” Santhalingam said.

At Pasikuda beach, men go out fishing for squid at 5am, with just 5 litres to last until they return in the mid-afternoon.

“Sometimes fishing is a busy activity — we don’t drink water or eat,” said Christy Navil, 58.

Many turn to alcohol to avoid dizziness, which intensifies their dehydration.

Pesticide contamination is a particular threat in agricultural areas. High levels of glyphosate, a widely used herbicide, are thought to damage the liver and kidneys.

Ajith Pushpakumara, a rice farmer in the central Sri Lankan village of Ambagaswewa, discovered he had kidney problems about 15 years ago at a government-sponsored clinic.

She was advised to drink clean water and take care of her health, but she lacked the means to do so. Medicines are supposed to be free, but Pushpakumara missed out on many because of the shortage. As the sole breadwinner of her family, she could not afford to stop working in the fields.

About five years ago, her family started drinking filtered water, but continued to use well water for cooking. Two years ago, when she began to feel weak and nauseous, doctors told her her kidneys were failing.

Now 40, Pushpakumara goes to the hospital every four days for dialysis. His only hope for recovery is a transplant.

“People keep writing about it,” he said bitterly. “But why is nothing happening?”