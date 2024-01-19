Mayra Couto He was, for several years, one of the most representative faces of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' with his popular character Grace, daughter of 'Charito' and girlfriend of Nicolás. Her departure brought an irreplaceable absence in the success of América TV and until now, her role has not been replaced by another actress, but what few know is that the artist who gives life to Grace was not born with the name Mayra Couto. Couto is not his paternal surname.

YOU CAN SEE: Would Mayra Couto work with Andrés Wiesse again? Actress gives forceful response

What is Mayra Couto's real name?

Many assume that Mayra's last name is Couto and they are completely right, however, this is her maternal last name. Her paternal father is little known and even the actress herself does not usually use it. On her social media, she introduces herself with her maternal surname, so many believe it is her paternal surname.

The truth is that Mayra was born on July 1, 1991. Currently, she has 31 years and the full name with which he came into the world was Mayra Araceli Echevarría Couto. To the surprise of many, Echevarría is his paternal surname.

Will Mayra Couto return to 'At the bottom there is room'?

YOU CAN SEE: Mayra Couto reveals that she will cry if another Grace appears in 'AFHS': “I don't want it to happen to me like Jaimito

Mayra Couto uses her mother's last name. Photo: Instagram

There has been much speculation about a possible return of Grace to the family series, however, nothing has been said yet. On some occasions, it has been the same actress who revealed her desire to return and share work space with her dear colleagues, but the production of the series has not yet made a statement, so anything could happen.

Regarding working again with Andrés Wiese, she clarified: “I told how I felt, I don't know if in the end that worked as a complaint, but it's not like I set out to make a complaint as such. The Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation and I collaborated with justice”, he commented. “I do believe in dialogueI do believe in apologies, that people can improve. In fact, I think that's why I opened the dialogue. My intention was to try to see what had happened, and see if there was any kind of regret”he added.

#real #Mayra #Couto #remembered #Grace #39At #bottom #room39