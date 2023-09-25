‘Choca’ Mandros He is a well-known driver of America TV who entertains the public on Saturdays along with the charismatic Natalie Vértiz. Her friendliness and charisma were fundamental to winning the affection of thousands of viewers, which is why the origin of her nickname is a question for many and her real name is also a question. In this note we tell you how her alias was born and who named it ‘crash‘.

What is ‘Choca’s real name?

Jaime Octavio Mandros Elguera is the full and real name of ‘Clash’. The presenter of ‘You are in all’ is 42 years old and entered America TV in 2003, a channel in which he also participated in some fictions. The communicator started as an assistant and later became a reporter, between 2005 and 2007, for the ‘First Edition’ entertainment block. In 2008 he assumed the responsibilities of general producer and was in charge of producing the tribute to Chespirito.

Your participation in Gisela Valcárcel’s space ‘The big show‘ allowed him to have his own, ‘You are in all’, which he has presented for more than nine years. He has also been part of programs and series such as ‘There is room at the bottom‘, ‘sorcerer eyes‘, ‘Back to the neighborhood‘, ‘Moonlight‘, ‘My mom cooks better than yours‘, among other productions of the television company.

Who called Jaime Mandros ‘Choca’?

According to the presenter, Fiorella Rodriguez gave him the nickname. This happened when they worked together in the ‘First Edition’ block of shows (today ‘America Shows’), since in those years (between 2004 and 2005) a song from Plan B with said name in the television advertisements of the brand Choca chocolates.

A little over a month ago,’crash‘ alarmed her followers when she stated that she was a victim of thugs: “I had gone to a friend’s house. We were going to drink with friends. And they called me when I was in the taxi and, out of inertia, I got out talking (with my cell phone). I spoke for 10 seconds and 2 people appeared with weapons in hand to assault me. They took my cell phone. (I advise) not to get jumpy. I told him: ‘I already lost’, they asked me for my cell phone password (…)”, said the communicator.

