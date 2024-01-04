Briela Cirilo, singer and vocalist of the group Corazón Serrano, is one of the most recent entrants to the Guerrero Neira brothers' orchestra and has already become one of the public's favorites for her undisputed talent. Sometimes, the young artist usually interacts with her followers through her social networks. Thus, in a live broadcast, she revealed some little-known details about her artistic life, including the reason why he doesn't use his real name.

What is Briela Cirilo's real name?

The young performer of Corazón Serrano's songs spoke with her fans and cleared up some of the doubts they might have, so that they can get to know her a little better. This way, the former participant of 'La Voz Perú' and 'Yo soy' said Briella It was not his real name, in addition, he related the origin of this pseudonym.

Briela Cirilo dazzles on the stage of Corazón Serrano. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Corazón Serrano See also Biden: "I apologize for leaving the Paris Agreements"

“Yes, Briela is not my name as it is, but I am Tania Gabriela. So, Gabriela is my name. She can be abbreviated as Gaby, if you want, but I don't like being called that, I prefer Briela. And so I stayed“, he said in his broadcast on social networks.

Why doesn't Briela Cirilo use her real name?

After revealing how the name by which she is currently known in the artistic world was born, Briela Cirilo He explained why he made the decision to call himself that way. According to her, when she was little, she was popular for singing Creole music and they knew her as Tania Cirilo. In this way, he dismisses some theories from his followers, which suggested that he was ashamed of his name.

“No, it's not that I'm ashamed of my name. I am Tania Cirilo, on my ID and I will be that all my life. Basically, my name change was because I was well known for singing Creole music as a child; At that time Augusto Polo Campos was my mentor“, he expressed.