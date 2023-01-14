The ‘dump’ of Shakira a Gerard Piqué has put the ex-partner in the target of comments and criticism again. They have been separated since June 2022, but the singer and the former soccer player were together for 12 years, they also had two children. During this time, the couple appeared in the media next to each other and the difference in height was noticeable. Shakira she looked smaller than the ex-player of the Barcelona. how tall is he really Pique?

How tall is Gerard Piqué, Shakira’s ex?

The ex-soccer player and ex-partner of Shakira, Gerard Piqué, he measures 1.94 meters and he is one of the tallest players FC has ever had Barcelonasecond only to Yerry Mina Y Zlatan Ibrahimovicwho have the height of 1.95 meters.

When Piqué appeared next to the singer, he was more than a head taller. Although several would look short next to the former defender, it is true that Shakira He is a person of small stature.

Piqué and Shakira had been in a relationship since 2010. Photo: EFE

Before it was said that the artist of “waka waka” She was 1.57 meters tall, but she recently shared her own size on Instagram, following an advertisement in which she appeared in Los Angeles.

Thus, the singer revealed that her height is 1.60 meters . Then, Pique He is 34 centimeters taller than his ex-partner.

Shakira is in the United States after her media break with Gerard Piqué. Photo: Shakira/Instagram

How tall is Clara Chía Martí?

In media, it is noted that the difference in height between Clara Chia Y Shakira It is not much and that both would measure almost the same; However, there have also been versions that ensure that she is 1.75 meters tall, but there is no official confirmation. Although in photos you can see that the girlfriend of Pique it is taller than Shakira.