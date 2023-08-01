Dr. Martina Donegani explains the serious risks of this extreme regime: from food shortages to orthorexia

Francesco Palma

The death of Russian influencer Zhanna Samsonova has shaken the world. According to what her closest friends tell, in recent times the woman – very active on Instagram and TikTok under the name of Zhanna D’Art And Raw Vegan Food Chef – she appeared severely malnourishedand for 4 years he was following a raw food regime which had led her to feed only on fruit, sunflower seeds, smoothies and juices. Although the causes of death are still not entirely clear, those close to her are convinced it was caused by this extreme diet. There Doctor Martina Doneganinutritionist biologist and scientific ambassador of Gazette Activeintervened to comment on the story and explain the risks of a extreme diet like raw food.

Doctor, what are raw food diets? Are they really sustainable?

"First of all, it must be stated that we are not yet aware of the official causes of death, just as it must be stated that a normal vegan diet is absolutely sustainable, if done with the necessary precautions. Indeed, Zhanna's was not a classic vegan diet, but a rather improvised raw food diet. The raw food diet is a bit of a fad, in which you only eat raw foods that don't involve cooking. This obviously exposes the body to the risk of deficiencies. From what you read apparently she also refused to take supplements, which are instead essential for those who follow these diets. For example, vitamin B12 it is not found in foods of plant origin and must therefore be integrated. On the contrary, integration is even recommended even for those who are only vegetarian, precisely in order not to take risks. One must be careful to balance the nutrientstherefore proteins, calcium and iron and – as mentioned – vitamin B12 are essential".

What are the risks of a raw food diet?

“It’s a fairly drastic diet that cannot be understood as ‘I only eat fruit and vegetables’, because our body needs something else, for example legumes, which must necessarily be cooked. You have to be very careful: I personally do not recommend a regimen of this type. Furthermore, cooking improves the digestibility of the product, and should not be considered a negative thing or against nature. We should avoid, even if you do it for ethical or health reasons, depriving yourself of certain foods. If you want to make an ethical or health choice, you need to consult a professional, in order to be sure you are following a balanced and healthy diet. Surely in this case it was a ‘do-it-yourself’ regimen, because no professional would ever prescribe a diet of this type, and this makes everything very dangerous”.

Yet, according to what Zhanna Samsonova wrote on social media, she was delighted with this diet, despite the fact that it was debilitating her.

“The risk is that it could lead toorthorexia, the obsession with healthy food. You think you’re making a healthy choice by eating only berries, seeds, fruit and vegetables – as she seems to do – but in reality it’sWe are exposing our bodies to severe nutrient deficiencies and excessive weight loss. The immune system is weakened, we are unable to react to infections and in extreme cases it can even lead to death”.

What should be done in these cases?

"If one realizes that on a psychological level attention to food is becoming excessive, it is important to support the nutritionist also the help of the psychologist, because orthorexia is a real eating disorder. Often we think only of anorexia and bulimia, but this is a disorder that leads to important food shortages and to have a misconception of the concept of 'healthy food'. There isn't one healthy food and one that's bad for you, it's the balance of the diet that counts, I think it's an important message that you must send. I repeat, we do not know exactly the causes of death, although probably from how the story was told she was already in an orthorexic tunnel. This leads to one lack of awareness of one's physical and mental health. She definitely didn't see herself as others saw her, which is a common denominator of all eating disorders."

Can these extreme diets be dangerous?

“What makes them dangerous is that they go to trigger a eating disorderand that gets out of hand to the person, who does not realize they are in that tunnel. We begin to eat less and less food, exposing ourselves to even dangerous deficiencies that can lead to death”.