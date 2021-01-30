On January 30, the project 11711 large landing ship (BDK) “Petr Morgunov” came to the Northern Fleet for combat service. The press service of the fleet reported.

According to Commander of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Alexander Moiseev, the ship will strengthen the amphibious assault force. Basically, he will serve in the seas of the Arctic Ocean as part of the Arctic group. “The ship will take part in the upcoming exercises of the Northern Fleet. The plans for combat and operational training have already been drawn up for him, ”he noted.

The large landing ship “Pyotr Morgunov” was enlisted in the compound of the Red Banner Kola Flotilla of the diverse forces of the Northern Fleet.

What is known about the Petr Morgunov large landing craft?

The large landing craft “Petr Morgunov” is the second and the first serial ship of the project 11711, developed by PJSC “Nevskoe Design Bureau”.

The contract for its construction was signed with the Russian Ministry of Defense in September 2014. The bookmark of the vessel took place in June 2015, the launching – in May 2018. The BDK was named in honor of the Soviet Lieutenant General, the first in the USSR Knight of the Order of Nakhimov, I degree, Peter Alekseevich Morgunov.

Large amphibious assault ships of project 11711 are designed for landing troops, transportation of machinery and equipment. They are capable of transporting and landing up to 300 marines, more than 30 armored personnel carriers or 13 tanks. The ship is equipped with the Ka-29 transport and landing helicopter.

The project is the only one in the world that uses non-contact unloading of troops and equipment from a ship to an unequipped coast using pontoon means.

The transfer of “Petr Morgunov” to the Russian Navy took place on December 23 at the Yantar Baltic shipyard in Kaliningrad. At the reception ceremony, the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, emphasized that Pyotr Morgunov is even more advanced than its predecessor, the large landing ship Ivan Gren (the lead ship of the project), surpassing it in a number of characteristics.

Specifications (according to data from open sources)

Displacement – 5000 tons (standard), 6600 tons (full)

Length – 135.0 m

Width – 16.5 m

Height – 11.0 m

Draft – 3.8 m

Engines – two diesels 10D49 “Kolomensky Zavod”, one bow thruster PU100FM

Power – 2 × 5200 hp with.

Travel speed – 16 knots (economic), 18 knots (full)

Cruising range – 3500 miles (at 16 knots), 4000 miles (at 14 knots)

Swimming autonomy – 30 days

Armament – 30-mm automatic artillery mount AK-630M-2 “Duet” with a rate of fire up to 10,000 rounds per minute, two AK-630 mounts with a radar control system

Crew – 100 people