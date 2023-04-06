The tires are one of the most important elements of a car and it is essential review them before going on vacation or any road trip.

It’s fundamental know the right pressure what should they haver to avoid accidents or problems mechanics on the way.

In this article, we will explain what is the recommended pressure for tires based on the size of your car and how you can check it so you can enjoy a safer ride.

Why is it important to check tire pressure?

Checking tire pressure helps improve car performance when driving on the highway. If your tires are under-inflated, they can affect vehicle handling and increase fuel economy.

In addition, a incorrect pressure can cause wear uneven on the tires, shortening tire life and increasing the risk of a blowout.

What is the recommended tire pressure?

Each car requires a specific tire pressure, and it is important to take into account the size of the vehicle. According to the Kia company, the recommended tire pressure of small cars is 30psifor the medium ones it is 36psi and for the big ones it is usually 42psi.

It is also important to consider if the tires are “cold” or “hot”, The first being those that have remained immobile for at least three hours or have not traveled more than 1.6 kilometers.

Recommended tire pressure according to your size

Next, we present you a list of recommended pressuress for the tires according to your size. It is important to remember that this is just a guide and it is always necessary to check the size of the tires and the proper pressure in the owner’s manual of your car.