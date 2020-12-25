This year 2020 has been marked by the pandemic of coronavirus. These types of events occur with some frequency throughout history. Some studies they place one every hundred years, although that of COVID-19 It is the sixth of the 21st century: SARS, H1N1 flu, Zika, Ebola and MERS.

Because the devastating effects of this series of diseases, many people have had to mourn the loss of many loved ones. Despite this, other They do not get discouraged and try to face the current situation positively.

Other phenomena

As detailed The Economist, exist another series of phenomena that are more or less likely to occur. These types of facts are the following:

– Fly by plane and let the pilot go drunk: 1 case in 117

– Having a child with a high IQ intellectual: 1 in 250

– To be struck by lightning: 1 in 6,250

– To find a four leaf clover when looking for the first time: 1 in 10,000

– Die falling down the stairs: 1 in 20,000

– What a meteorite falls on Earth: 1 in 700,000

– Find in the same dozen, two double yolk eggs: 1 case in 1 million