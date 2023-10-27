One more victory for Venezuela. After Andrea Rubio won the Miss International 2023 crown during the final gala of the beauty pageant held this Thursday, October 26, in Japan, thousands of Venezuelans do not stop celebrating this victory. However, a question has arisen regarding the prize that would be awarded to the winner of the contest and which other queens from that country have held the crown before. We reveal that and more clues below.

What prizes will Andrea Rubio win after winning Miss International 2023?

To date, it is still unclear how much the monetary recognition awarded to the winner of the award would be. beauty contest. However, what is known is that it will be a creditor of a expensive crown covered with precious stones, as well as a golden scepter whose value would be around thousands of dollars; this added to the title and payment for his work and management for approximately 12 months as miss International 2023.

In addition, we remind you how the position table was, in which the Venezuelan Andrea Rubio emerged as the brand new winner and was crowned sovereign of one of the three most important pageants in the world of beauty: first semi-finalist, miss international colombia; second semi-finalist, miss International Peru; third semi-finalist, miss international philippines; and fourth semi-finalist, miss International Bolivia.

What other awards were given at Miss International 2023?

Apart from recognizing Andrea Rubio as the supreme winner of the beauty pageant Miss International, The Asian organization did not hesitate to award other recognitions as part of the contest, including:

Award for best typical costume – miss Angola

Award for best gala dress – miss Indonesia

Miss Fitness Award – Miss Zimbabwe

Miss Photogenic Award – Miss New Zealand.

How many times has Venezuela won Miss International?

Andrea Rubio became the ninth winner for Venezuela in the competition, since the nation has achieved victory in the editions of 1985, 1997, 2000, 2003, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2018 and 2023. Here is the list of the queens from the last to the first:

Andrea Rubio

Mariem Velazco

Edymar Martínez

Elizabeth Mosquera

Daniela Di Giacomo

Goizeder Azúa

Vivian Urdaneta

Consuelo Adler

Nina Sicilia Hernandez

