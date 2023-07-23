The Energy Regulatory Commission (BELIEVE) published the updated list of current maximum prices of LP Gas in each municipality of Sonora during the week of July 23 to 29, 2023. Data shows that prices vary in different locations, and it is important for consumers and industries that depend on this resource to be aware of this information.

In towns like Sonora, Agua Prieta and Naco, the maximum price of LP gas is $14.94 per kilo and $8.07 per liter. On the other hand, in Arizpe, Bacerac, Bacoachi, Bavispe, Cumpas, Fronteras, Huachinera, Nacozari de García, Villa Hidalgo, the maximum price of LP gas is $16.00 per kilo and $8.64 per liter.

In Álamos, the maximum price of LP gas is $16.41 per kilo and $8.86 per liter, while in Altar and Caborca, prices are $15.69 per kilo and $8.47 per liter. Other locations, such as Oquitoa and Pitiquito, have a maximum price of $16.86 per kilo and $9.10 per liter, and Bácum, Benito Juárez, Cajeme, Etchojoa, Huatabampo, Navojoa, Ónavas, Quiriego, Rosario, San Ignacio Río Muerto, Suaqui Grande, Yécora, have a price of $16.87 per kilo and $9.11 per liter.

On the other hand, in Cananea, the maximum price of LP gas it is $14.74 per kilo and $7.96 per liter, while in Empalme and Guaymas, a maximum price of $16.83 per kilo and $9.09 per liter is registered.

Likewise, in Aconchi, Arivechi, Bacanora, Banámichi, Baviácora, Carbó, Divisaderos, Granados, Hermosillo, Huásabas, Huépac, La Colorada, Mazatán, Moctezuma, Rayón, Sahuaripa, San Felipe de Jesús, San Javier, San Miguel de Horcasitas, San Pedro de la Cueva, Soyopa, Tepache, Ures, Villa Pesqueira, the maximum price of LP gas is $16. 39 per kilo and $8.85 per liter.

Finally, in Atil, Benjamín Hill, Cucurpe, Imuris, Magdalena, Opodepe, Santa Ana, Trincheras, Tubutama, Nogales, Santa Cruz and Sáric, the maximum price of LP gas is $16.09 per kilo and $8.69 per liter. In General Plutarco Elías Calles, Puerto Peñasco, San Luis Río Colorado, Bacadéhuachi and Nácori Chico, the maximum price is $16.52 per kilo and $8.92 per liter.

It is important to take into account that these maximum prices are subject to market variations and that it is essential to be informed about the weekly updates in order to adequately plan the consumption of LP gas in the Sonora region.