From: Leonie Hudelmaier

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is coming to Berlin on Friday. © dpa/Lefteris Pitarakis

The migration deal with Turkey is to be revived. There are clear demands before the Chancellor’s meeting with Turkish President Erdogan.

Berlin – According to Angela Merkel, the breakthrough came on March 7, 2016 in the early hours of the morning in Brussels. The then CDU Chancellor said that progress had been made in important respects with Turkey. The foundation stone for a refugee agreement between the EU and Turkey was laid.



Eleven days later the deal was official. At the end of April, Merkel and then EU Council President Donald Tusk were ceremoniously welcomed with flowers at an EU refugee camp in southern Turkey. The pressure on the EU, on Merkel, on her refugee policy was high. So high that Brussels is promising Ankara six billion euros. The return: Turkey should take action against irregular migration and the EU can send back illegal refugees who come to Greece via Turkey.

The refugee deal has been on hold since 2020 – Erdogan is threatening the EU

A deal with side effects. Since 2020, Turkey has not wanted to take back any refugees – officially a regulation from the time of the corona pandemic, unofficially a convenient means of pressure against the EU. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the time that refugees would no longer be stopped on their way to the EU. “In terms of migration policy, we have maneuvered ourselves into a dependence on Erdogan that we will not be able to end so quickly,” says Eren Güvercin, a member of the German Islam Conference, to our newspaper.

At Friday’s meeting with Erdogan, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will probably also work to revive the deal. After all, the federal and state governments pushed this forward at the migration summit last week.

Söder warns against an agreement “at any price”

The Union has clear demands here. “It is clear that the Chancellor must discuss the reactivation of the Turkey agreement with Erdogan,” says CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt. It is clear that “we also have to push forward our part of the agreement, such as visa facilitation, especially for entrepreneurs,” says Serap Güler, member of the CDU federal executive board, to our newspaper. At the same time, it should not be forgotten that Turkey officially has four million refugees in the country, and unofficially probably more. “If we don’t want these people to make their way to us, we as the EU must also provide Turkey with more financial support in tackling this task,” warns Güler.

But how high should the price be? Nobody wants to really say it. What is needed is an “objective basis for calculation,” says Dobrindt. He has to stay within the framework of the previous payments, says Nils Schmid, foreign policy spokesman for the SPD, to the “Mediengruppe Bayern”. And CSU boss Markus Söder warns against a Turkey deal “at any price”. He demands a “clear commitment to the positions that are important to us”.



Islam expert: “We must not let Erdogan blackmail us”

For the Islam expert Güvercin, it is clear that Germany and the EU must not allow themselves to be blackmailed by the autocrat Erdogan, because he is just as dependent on Europe due to the economic crisis in his country. Compromises, yes, but one should not make the same mistakes as Russian President Vladimir Putin.