Are you prepared to secure your financial future? Discover how the Personal Retirement Plan (PPR) It can become your best ally for a peaceful retirement with tax benefits. The Tax Administration Service (SAT) offers a unique opportunity for those who wish to guarantee their economic stability in retirement.

Contributions made to personal retirement plan accounts or supplemental retirement contribution subaccounts could represent a ddeduction of up to 10% of the taxpayer's cumulative income for the year. This tax benefit, established in article 151 of the Income Tax Lawcan mean a substantial return from the SAT.

Personal retirement plans are instruments designed to manage and accumulate resources intended exclusively for retirement or disability situations, administered by authorized financial institutions. These plans, individualized and regulated by the SAT, offer security and certainty for the financial future of taxpayers.

It is important to highlight that the early withdrawal of the resources invested in these accounts carries tax implications, being considered as cumulative income as established by law. Likewise, in the event of the death of the plan owner, the designated beneficiary must accumulate the withdrawals made as part of their income for the year.