





07:35

The far-right ex-president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, returned to his country this Thursday, March 30, three months after staying in the United States and the assault by his followers on the headquarters of the three powers in Brasilia. Bolsonaro, who does not recognize the victory at the polls of his successor Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ Da Silva, has vowed to lead the opposition to the leftist president. Lawyer Daniel Raizman explained the impact of his return in the Invit @ of the day.