The plane carrying 57 passengers and four crew members that crashed in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, this Friday, the 9th, is manufactured by Avions de Transport Régional (ATR), a joint venture formed by Airbus and Leonardo. The planes are considered safe and widely used for regional flights.

The Voepass model that crashed is an ATR-72 500. According to the manufacturer, the aircraft has a capacity for 68 seats. The maximum cruising speed is 510 km/h.

The aircraft is powered by two Hamilton Standard engines. It is 27.16 meters long and has a wingspan of 27.05 meters. According to ATR, the company is the world’s leading supplier of aircraft with up to 90 seats. The company’s models are found on about 200 airlines in more than 100 countries.

Late Friday afternoon, the European company released an official statement saying that its engineers “are fully committed to supporting both the investigation and the customer (Voepass).” It also expressed regret over the accident. “Our first thoughts are with all those affected by this event,” ATR said.