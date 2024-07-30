The climate crisis affecting the planet has caused the alteration of the natural habitats of many animal species, forcing them to migrate to new areas. This has resulted in the presence of wildlife in urban areas, creating risks for both animals and humans.

In Spain, an alarming situation has developed with the proliferation of German cockroach pestsThese cockroaches, an invasive species, have undergone genetic alterations that have made them almost immune to conventional insecticides.

According to Spanish authorities, cited by ‘Euronews’, a 33% increase in the population of these cockroaches was reported for April 2024 compared to 2023.

Experts attribute the increased resistance of German cockroaches to record temperatures. These conditions accelerate their metabolic cycles, a common phenomenon in this species. In addition, the massive appearance of these cockroaches has been observed in homes, businesses and schools throughout Spain.

Jorge Galván, director of the National Association of Environmental Health Companies of Spain, told the newspaper ’20 Minutos’ that there is concern among experts about how Genetic alterations make it difficult to control the cockroach population.

This has forced pest controllers to be more creative and resort to less invasive and more sustainable methods, such as improved sanitation and hygiene practices, and the use of mechanical traps.

It is important to mention that Spain’s climate has evolved from subtropical to tropical, which favors the appearance and persistence of pests.

