What is the PI number and what is its origin?

He March 14 at 1:59 At dawn is the culmen point of World PI number, a moment used to honor mathematics. A celebration that was a proposal of a worker from the San Francisco Science Museum, Larry Shaw, in 1988, as a reference to the first numbers and decimals, an idea that would end up being official in 2009 when it was approved by the United States Representatives Chamber.

March 14: All the curiosities of Pi Day, The Mathematics Festival

The number Pi: ​​What is and to be used

The known as PI number is one of the best known figures of mathematics. It is what is called as an infinite number, not having an end and whose decimal calculation is still carried out today. The record has Emma Harukacomputer science that reached 100 billion digits thanks to technology, in 2022.

Although all their figures are not known, the famous 3,1416 … is mainly used in geometry and trigonometry, with different applications also in other areas such as physical or engineering. Its calculation is obtained by dividing the length of a circle by its diameter.

What is the origin of the PI number?

The origin of the most famous infinity number dates back to ancient Greece, specifically approximately 2,000 BC, with Archimedes as one of the first who made his calculations. He was one of those who gave rise to the first pi approaches, which would settle the foundations of future computations, appreciating that they needed a figure for the calculation of the diameter of spheres such as the wheel.

Archimedes with its approximation of what would be known as PI number was a revolution for its time, being able to address what was a complex problem in a systematic way thanks to its understanding of the properties of the circles. Of its origins, the PI number takes as reference a letter of the Greek alphabet, which means periphery.

The challenges of calculation of the Pi number

At present, technological advances have allowed you to reach billions of digits that make up the PI number, but in the previous centuries it was a challenge for the mathematicians of that time. One of the most prominent was William Shankswhich managed to decipher 707 decimals in 1853 after an investigation that had taken him two decades, although he gave rise to an error in the 528 decimal that made the later ones be invalidated.

Superorders made a great advance in the calculation of the Pi number since the Pegasus In 1957 to reach 7840 decimals, and the 100,000 only a couple of years later thanks to an IBM 7090. Thus, thanks also to different algorithms the billion digits that are known from this infinite figure have been known.