Also succeed in streaming! A peruvian film was positioned at the top of the top 10 of the most popular tapes on the platform Netflix In our country. With this achievement, this footage replicates in its digital version the reach it had in movie theaters, where it remained for several weeks. Thus, it became the first Peruvian production to achieve that goal. This film was recently added to the platform and, just one day later, it ranked first on the list, which sparked joy on the part of its protagonists.

If you want to know what film it is and learn a little more about it, in the following note, we will tell you all the details so that you can also see it and so you don’t miss out on one of the most successful national films in recent times. .

Which Peruvian film leads the top 10 on Netflix?

The film that is at the top of the ranking of the most popular in Netflix Peru is ‘Single, married, widowed, divorced’. Directed by Ani Alva Helferthis feature film tells the story of four friends, who have different emotional states and are preparing to embark on a trip to Pacasmayo.

This film quickly became the audience’s favorite on the platform: it was added on Friday, October 27, 2023 and, just one day later, it completely took over the list. In this way, it surpassed other productions such as ‘Revenge’with Liam Neeson; ‘The business of pain’with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans; ‘Sister Death’, ‘The great earthquake’among others.

The director of ‘Single, married, widowed, divorced’ expressed her happiness for the great achievement on this platform: “I am very excited with so much love for the film, which never ceases to surprise us, I feel very grateful and happy to be able to show our productions and our country on this important platform.” , he pointed.

Besides, Gianella Neyra, one of the protagonists and producer of the film, highlighted the speed with which it gained the public’s preference: “What a thrill, in just 24 hours we are already the most viewed film in Peru on Netflix! “We are happy to receive messages from many people who have gathered with family and friends to see the film, and we hope that this continues.”

When was ‘Single, Married, Widowed, Divorced’ released?

The national ribbon It arrived in all theaters in the country on April 20, 2023 and remained in theaters for 23 weeks.. That is, it achieved the record as the Peruvian film with the longest run in theaters in the history of Peru; It even surpassed the successful sequels of the franchise. ‘Asu mare’.

‘Single, married, widowed, divorced’ was the last film in which the late Diego Bertie participated. Photo: BF Distribution

What is ‘Single, Married, Widowed, Divorced’ about?

“After the death of Cecilia’s husband, she and three other friends get together and prepare to take a trip to Pacasmayo, but the trip turns into a crazy odyssey that tests their friendship. On the path to help their friend close her grief, they must learn to unite to face the challenges of their lives and try to give themselves a second chance to heal wounds, overcome fears and accept themselves,” indicates the synopsis of ‘Soltera , married, widowed, divorced’.

What is the cast of ‘Single, Married, Widowed, Divorced’?