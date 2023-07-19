Yvonne Frayssinet and Giovanni Ciccia They are currently in force on national television thanks to their roles in the famous TV show ‘In the background there is room (AFHS)’, in which they play Francesca Maldini and Diego Montalban, respectively. Since both have a long history in the medium, it is not surprising that they have also participated in other series and films, even one of them was erotic.

Next, we will tell you about the Peruvian erotic film in which Yvonne Frayssinet and Giovanni Ciccia were protagonists.

What is the Peruvian erotic film in which Yvonne Frayssinet and Giovanni Ciccia appear?

On October 20, 2005, ‘A day without sex’ was released, a Peruvian film directed by Frank Pérez-Garland, which focuses on the love life of four couples of different ages, who face various problems in their respective relationships. All the stories are developed in parallel and in 24 hours.

In the case of Yvonne Frayssinet, her character is Patricia and her husband is Felipe, played by Gianfranco Brero. They have been married for years and, in the film, they are having problems due to a physiological problem that he keeps secret.

Melania Urbina and Giovanni Ciccia share roles in Pérez-Garland’s film. Photo: ‘A day without sex’/film

Regarding Ciccia, he plays Pancho, a single man with little luck in love who meets Lisa (Melania Urbina), with whom a great connection develops.

‘A day without sex’ was one of the highest grossing Peruvian films in 2005, as more than 40,000 people went to see it in its opening week. It also had the musical group Mar de Copas as its soundtrack.

