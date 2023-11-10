Violating the privacy of others is a crime punishable by law, according to Article 44 of Decree Law No. 34 regarding Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes, which specifies cases of violating privacy, or the sanctity of the private life of individuals. Article No. 44 stipulates that anyone who uses an information network, electronic information system, or any information technology means shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of not less than six months and a fine of not less than 150,000 dirhams and not more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties. With the intention of attacking the privacy of a person or the sanctity of private or family life, of individuals without their consent and in circumstances other than those permitted by law, in one of the following ways: eavesdropping, intercepting, recording, transmitting, broadcasting, or disclosing conversations or communications, Or audio or visual materials, and taking pictures of others in any public or private place, or preparing electronic images.

And take pictures of others in any public or private place, or prepare electronic images, or transmit, disclose, copy, or keep them, and publish news, electronic images, photographs, scenes, comments, data, or information, Even if it is true and true, with the intention of harming the person.

Chief Prosecutor in Dubai