The UAE legislator has increased the penalty for anyone who dares to create and manage such prohibited websites, with the aim of protecting members of society from these risks, especially in light of the spread of such networks and websites, which are now being used to promote some types of prohibited things.

According to Article 31 of Federal Decree Law No. (34) of 2021, anyone who creates, manages or supervises a website, or publishes information shall be punished by temporary imprisonment and a fine of not less than 500 thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams, or one of these two penalties. On the information network, or any information technology means, for trafficking or promoting narcotics or psychotropic substances or the like, or how to take them, or to facilitate dealing in them in cases other than those authorized by law.

The legislator also decided in the text of Article (23) of the same law that anyone who establishes, manages or supervises an electronic website, or publishes information on An information network or any information technology means, with the intention of trafficking in human beings or human organs or dealing in them illegally.