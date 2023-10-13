a question :

My brother met bad friends. He used to host them at his house, and they smoked hashish. They were arrested on charges of drug use, but the result of his urine sample was negative. Is there legal accountability against him?

the answer:

The truth is that your brother is in an unenviable position, because even though the test result is negative, he can be charged with facilitating the use of narcotic substances in his home, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no less than five years, a fine of no less than fifty thousand dirhams, and deportation if it is. A person who is not a citizen of the country, unless it is proven that he did not know that the cigarettes that his friends were using were filled with narcotic substances, which requires evidence that leads to the court being convinced of this so that the charge against him is dismissed.



