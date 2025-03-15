The heritage tax is a direct and personal tax that taxes the net assets of natural persons, that is, the set of assets and rights of economic content of which a person is a holder, once deducted charges, encumbrances and debts. It affects more than 200,000 taxpayers and their presentation deadline coincides with that of the income campaign, that is, from April to June, explain from Bankinter.

This tax is not based on annual income or transactions made, but on the value of personal assets. It accrues on December 31 of each year and presents on-line through model 714. Now, Its application varies according to the Autonomous Community, who can apply reductions in the minimum exempt, modify the rate and approve deductions and bonuses in the tax fee

Some communities They apply a 100% bonus Although, in practice, special rules have established to guarantee their collection while the solidarity tax for the great fortunes remains in force.

How it is calculated

While the calculation of the assets tax depends on the Autonomous Community of Residence, at the state level there are certain criteria:

Exemption of 300,000 euros for the habitual housing of the taxpayer.

Minimum exempt of 700,000 euros for both resident and non -resident taxpayers.

Obligation to submit the declaration when the tax quota turns out to enter or if the value of the net worth exceeds 2,000,000 euros.

Additional exemptions, such as family business (business or professionals) and family businesses

To calculate the tax base they must add all taxpayer’s assets. This amount is subtracted from debts and up to 300,000 euros in the case of habitual housing and, then, to the resulting net worth the exemption of 700,000 euros is applied, thus obtaining the liquidable base. On this basis the different types are applied by sections and, finally, the bonuses and deductions established in each autonomous community are applied.

On the other hand, Andalusia, Asturias, Baleares, Cantabria, Cataluña, Extremadura, Galicia, Murcia, Valencian Community, Navarra and the Basque Country their own regional scales apply. The rest applies the state scale.





Communities with minimum exempt of 700,000 euros

Aragon, Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León and La Rioja They apply the minimum exempt from 700,000 euros and the state scale. The Canary Islands and Castilla y León exempt from taxes the goods and rights that are part of the protected assets of taxpayers with disabilities. The Rioja introduces a bonus for the difference between the full quota of the tax and that of the temporary tax of solidarity of the great fortunes when it is in force.

Communities with 100% bonus



Cantabria and Extremadura They apply a 100% bonus in the tax. In Cantabria, taxpayers with assets a net assets exceeding three million euros must calculate their full fee according to the regional regulations and apply a bonus equivalent to the difference between this and the quota resulting from the temporary tax of solidarity of the great fortunes.

Communities with special conditions

Andalusia: Since December 31, 2024, the state tax scale is applied while the temporary tax of large fortunes is in force. The choice between two bonuses is suppressed, only the variable bonus introduced in 2023 leaving.

Asturias: 99% bonus for goods and rights included in protected assets of taxpayers with disabilities.

Balearics: minimum exempt of 3,000,000 euros and 90% bonus for cultural consumption goods.

Catalonia: minimum exempt of 500,000 euros, the tax scale is maintained, including a marginal type of 3.48% for assets greater than 20,000,000 euros.

Valencian Community: minimum exempt of 500,000 euros (1,000,000 euros for disabled). A new tax scale with types between 0.25% and 3.5% is introduced.

Community of Madrid: minimum exempt of 700,000 euros and application of the state rate. The 100% bonus is not applicable while the temporary tax of solidarity of the great fortunes is in force.

Galicia: minimum exempt of 700,000 euros. The maximum tax rate rises to 3.5%. 50% general bonus and additional deductions for investments in agricultural companies, historical centers and recovery of agricultural lands.

Navarre: minimum exempt of 550,000 euros, exemption from habitual home up to 250,000 euros and a marginal type of 3.5%.

The Basque Country: Differences according to the regional territory. In Vizcaya and Álava, exempt from 800,000 euros, with exempt habitual housing up to 400,000 euros. In Guipúzcoa, the minimum exempt is 700,000 euros and housing exemption up to 300,000 euros.

Murcia region: minimum exempt of 3,700,000 euros exclusively for the accrual of December 31, 2024. Gravamen scale of 0.24% to 3% and 100% deduction for contributions to projects of regional public interest.