The papalscientifically known as Porophyllum Ruderaleis An aromatic herb with pale green leaveswhich have a strong and somewhat spicy flavor. So that they do not lose any of their nutrients or their characteristic taste, you have to eat these Raw leaves.

Origin

Native to Mexico and Central AmericaIt should be noted that it is commonly used in Mexican cuisine due to its strong flavor and characteristic, similar to the cilantro. Now, it has become An essential ingredient in many regional kitchens.

And to add it in your diet Not only will it enhance the taste of the dishes, but will also contribute many positive aspects. Although it is present in a large percentage of taquerías, the reality is that there is great ignorance about this plant.

Properties

Among their benefitsthe following should be highlighted:

Help to fight Muela Dolores . It contains compounds with anti -inflammatory characteristics that can relieve symptoms of inflammation in the body, contributing to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as arthritis. Of course, it is also usually a good disinflammatory for Muela Dolores.

Improves cardiovascular health . It is a good source of potassium, an essential mineral that helps regulate all blood pressure.

Skin care . It contributes to skin health, helping to maintain a healthy and young appearance.

Free radicals neutralize . Yes, which can damage cells and DNA, which is a risk factor for cancer development.

Promotes digestion . It helps regulate intestinal transit and can prevent constipation.

. It helps regulate intestinal transit and can prevent constipation. Help in the prevention and treatment of infections caused by bacteria and other pathogens.