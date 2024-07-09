The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, one was noted New political victory to continue promoting the Government plan which led him to the presidency of his country. In the early hours of this Tuesday, Milei and 18 of the 24 provincial governors signed in Tucumán the so-called ‘May Pact’a ten-point initiative promoted by the Executive to engage local authorities to support its vision on how to manage the country’s economy.

According to the criteria of

Non-negotiable fiscal balance, reduction of public spending and tax reform These are some of the points that make up this decalogue which, although they do not have the obligatory character of a law, represent a symbolic commitment between the governors and the president.

With this, Milei already has the laws and the political will to fully implement his economic programBelow, in four key points, we explain what points this ‘May Pact’ includes, why it is key to Milei’s governability and what comes next for Argentina.

Argentine President Javier Milei gives a speech during a meeting to sign the ‘May Pact’ with governors and other political leaders. Photo:AFP Share

What are the 10 points of the ‘May Pact’ signed in Argentina?

The points that make up this pact, in the words of Milei himself, seek “refound” to the country and represent a turning point “in the face of the abyss that urges” Argentina to “change.”

The inviolability of private property. The non-negotiable fiscal balance. Reducing public spending to historic levels, around 25% of GDP. A useful and modern initial, primary and secondary education, with full literacy and no school dropouts. A tax reform that reduces the tax burden, simplifies the lives of Argentines and promotes trade. The re-discussion of federal tax sharing to end once and for all the current extortionate model suffered by the provinces. The commitment of the Argentine provinces to advance the exploitation of the country’s natural resources. A modern labor reform that promotes formal work. A pension reform that makes the system sustainable and respects those who contributed. Opening up to international trade, so that Argentina can once again become a protagonist in the global market.

Javier Milei signs the May Pact, an initiative promoted by the president since last March. Photo:EFE/Presidency of Argentina Share

What is Javier Milei’s government seeking with these 10 points?

As mentioned, although this pact does not have the force of law, it does contemplate the creation of the ‘May Council’, which must “translate” these agreed points into laws.

The agreement comes after Parliament approved on June 28 its ambitious package of economic reforms, known as the ‘Bases law’, which grants Milei extraordinary powers to legislate.

He managed to align 18 governors, all outside his party, who traveled there knowing that they would become clay for the libertarian narrative. The “caste” bowed to the force of change that the people decided at the polls.

It is worth remembering that poverty in Argentina is around 40 percent, inflation – although falling – is at 289% year-on-year and the fiscal deficit is around 2.9% of gross domestic product, almost one percentage point higher than that agreed with the International Monetary Fund.

Furthermore, none of the 18 governors belong to Milei’s party, which is why it is an explicit commitment by the non-aligned authorities to “get on board” the project proposed by the libertarian leader.

“The physiognomy of the May Pact reflects Javier Milei’s interpretation of the political board in which he must move.. To a discredited, defeated and failed ruling class, he presented an agreement without a murmur (…). He managed to align 18 governors, all outside his party, who traveled there knowing that they would become clay for the libertarian narrative. The “caste” bowed before the force of change that the people decided at the polls,” says analyst Martin Rodríguez for the Argentine newspaper The nation.

What does Javier Milei’s economic plan consist of?

The ‘Base Law’ includes privatisation of public companies, tax changes, economic deregulation, the delegation of special powers to the Executive and a special regime for large investments.

The law declares a public emergency for one year in administrative, economic, financial and energy matters, so that during this special period, the Argentine Executive will have legislative powers in these key areas, meaning it will be able to reform or approve laws without going through Congress.

Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri (C) attends a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei and other political leaders to sign the ‘May Pact’. Photo:AFP Share

How was this agreement reached?

Last March, at the opening of the legislative year, the libertarian leader had launched his proposal to sign a program with ten policies “foundational and fundamental to restoring the nation’s greatness.”

His idea was to sign it on May 25, another national holiday in Argentina, but this was not achieved because he had set the approval of his ambitious package of economic reforms as a precondition.

You already have the laws, and now also the pact. It is time to govern and show the results.

Now, the signing coincided with the beginning of the July 9, the day on which Argentine Independence is celebrateddeclared in 1816 in that same city, which gave a symbolic detail of political unity to this ceremony.

In a ceremony held on the cold night of San Miguel de Tucumán (northwest), in the presence of about 700 guests –Among them are former presidents Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and Adolfo Rodríguez Saa (2001) and the entire ministerial cabinet.-, Milei was able to complete her long-awaited signing of a “refoundational” pact.

Now, perhaps, comes the hardest part: the implementation. “You already have the laws, and now also the pact. It is time to govern and show the results,” one of the signatory governors told La Nación.

Carlos Jose Reyes Garcia

INTERNATIONAL DEPUTY EDITOR

TIME