Jose Pelaez and his relationship with the kitchen go beyond his role as host of “The Great Chef: Famous”, a Latina program that is now in its second season. The actor also worked on the gastronomy channel Alacocina TV, as a presenter of “A Donde!”, a space from which he retired because he felt that so much food was hurting him. “I had to eat a lot and I came home very numb”, he confessed to The Republic. However, since 2020, through social networks, he began to promote healthy recipes based on Açai, a fruit from the South American Amazon, and which today is the key piece of his venture.

What is José Peláez’s other venture?

José Peláez’s venture is called Acai Movement and consists of healthy Açai bowls. “It is the fruit with the most antioxidants in the world”, he highlights, in one of his videos published on Instagram and TikTok, social networks that he opened for his business in July 2022, and that, to date, have not managed to take off in followers. Between the two of them, they are under 2,000. In addition to the fact that his content stopped updating in February of this year.

In terms of cost, José Peláez’s Movimiento Açai bowls range from S/25.90 to S/36.90, according to the Rappi website, which also offers its full cheese ‘blood movements’, chicken, caprese and pizzero, as well as mango, pineapple and strawberry juices.

On the other hand, in January 2023, it was announced that Movimiento Açai would also be present at the RUSH Kitchens restaurant. However, the competition faced by José Peláez is strong, as there are established brands in healthy bowls, such as La fridge Fit, from Ale Venturo, with its offers of simple Açai (with banana), Açai Tropical (with pineapple and mango) and the Açai Bowl Original (with banana and berries)”.

How did José Peláez learn to cook?

José Peláez, 35, recounted in an interview that he learned to cook “by force” while living alone in Spain, a country to which he traveled to study Business Administration. “At first, everything was frozen and I realized that it was not so healthy; So little by little I was learning”he told Trome.

And in conversation with La República, he stressed that his best dish is the cheese soufflé. “My mom taught me. I’m addicted to cheese and I’ve earned a few whispers with this soufflé,” he noted. However, José Peláez confessed that his taste for cooking depends on the moment and who he is with. “On ‘The Greatest Chef: Celebrities,’ if I’m stuck between cooking and eating food or driving, I prefer that,” he said.

José Peláez has quickly won the affection of the public in his debut as the host of a TV program. Photo: Marco Cotrina/La República

José Peláez was praised by Ricardo Rondón

In the grand finale of the first season of “The Great Chef: Famous”, Ricardo Rondón surprised more than one by dedicating some emotional words to José Peláez, the host of the program that this year appeared on an open signal for the first time and who is part of the program that has revolutionized national television.

“Peláez, you have the great privilege of being the face of this new television. Of that television that everyone demanded, of that television that nobody believed because they said that if there was no scandal, conflict, anger, it could not work. Peláez, you are the face of television that everyone at home now watches. Yes, you can make good television, I’ve been doing this for 30 years. Yes, you can make good television, with fun, with respect. And, you know what, Pelaéz? You are the pioneer of this new television”, said Rondón. These words brought tears of happiness to the presenter.

Ricardo Rondón praised José Peláez in Latina.

