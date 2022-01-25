Tensions between Russia and Ukraine begin in 1991, when the Soviet Union dissolved and its territories became independent republics. The maps included in this explanatory video reflect the strategic position of this border country between two worlds. If Ukraine enters NATO or the European Union, Russia will lose influence over the country. If Ukraine moves closer to Moscow, Europe will lose a chance to expand to the east of the continent.

The war, in fact, has been going on since March 2014. An event provokes some of the most dramatic images of recent years on the continent. Pro-European protests in the Ukrainian capital are violently repressed. The video summarizes in a sequence the tremendous clashes of those days.

Vladimir Putin took advantage of the 2014 clashes to invade the Crimean peninsula in southern Ukraine. On the map it can be seen that it is a strategic place because it represents Russia’s exit to the Black Sea. On the other hand, it is a territory that Russia lost after the Second World War and that Putin always dreamed of recovering. It is worth seeing how he celebrated the invasion, in a massive act and pronouncing a phrase that explains very well the meaning of Crimea for Putin.

The invasion of Crimea has triggered international protests, economic sanctions against Russia and constant calls for it to return the territory. Putin has said he never will. Not only that. Since 2014, he has supported Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine in their war against the country’s pro-European government.

What is Europe doing? What position has the United States taken? What is Putin asking to end the tension in the area? In this video we answer these questions to understand where the origin of the conflict in Ukraine is that is raising tension around the planet.