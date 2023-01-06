Susy Diaz and Amparo Brambilla There are two of the most popular Peruvian former vedettes of the 90s. Both enjoyed great fame at that time and not only for their shows and dances, but also for appearing on television. However, although both were well-known dancers, the truth is that there has been an enmity between them for several years, which still persists to this day.

Find out what was the origin of the bad relationship between Susy Díaz and Amparo Brambilla, who were in conflict for a long time.

Susy Díaz affirms that her husband Percy Arévalo was unfaithful to her with Amparo Brambilla

The alleged infidelity of Susy Díaz’s husband with Amparo Brambilla was the cause of their enmity. Although the former vedette never revealed the name of the dancer with whom Arévalo was allegedly unfaithful, it was he himself who ended up saying it by stating that he was never with her.

In the 90s, the former congresswoman worked not only in Parliament, but also in “Risas de América”, so she did not usually see her partner much. One day, when she left at midnight, he did not pick her up and it was a member of congressional security who told him that she supposedly had gone to Brambilla’s apartment.

Díaz also revealed that she tracked her husband’s calls at the time and saw that he had several from the former vedette. “It affected me a lot because being married to a man for four years and not respecting you while you work to death, leaving, meeting and going out with people from your same environment. In show business there are no friends,” Susy said in the now-defunct program “Love, love, love.”

Susy Díaz married Percy Arévalo in 1994, whose marriage lasted almost 4 years. Photo: composition LR/El Popular/Jptolentino3/Twitter

In 1998, Díaz finalized his marriage to Arévalo and at the same time faced a defamation lawsuit by Brambilla. Later, Flor Polo’s mother made a counterclaim.

Amparo Brambilla explains why she met with Percy Arévalo

In 2013, the former vedette appeared in “The value of truth” and again assured that she was never involved with Arévalo, since her meeting with him was for work reasons.

“A friend of mine calls me to ask me to make a list of people who have children to sell her English books. I made the mistake of putting Susy on the list. Her visit to her house became a bad thing and she thought that I dated her husband,” she stated.

Amparo Brambilla always denied that she was related to Percy Arévalo. Photo: Latina/YouTube capture

According to Brambilla’s guess, the reason Díaz made such a fuss about his meeting with Arévalo was because he wanted to leave him.

“His evidence was that he had a receipt from a garage near my house and some phone calls (…). Susy made a conference to say that. She said that Percy had told her that. I asked him to be a man so that he would say that to my face, but he did not do it, ”she said.