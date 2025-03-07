What is the origin of retirement? A Roman idea that had to be won with blood

The roar of the sea wrapped everything while the shadows of the ships were cut against the horizon. A Roman soldierwith the skin tanned by the sun and the scars of a thousand battles, looked towards the mainland with relief and uncertainty. He had fought for decades, faced with dangers of all kinds, but now he was waiting for an unknown destiny: the retirement.

For some Romans, it was a prize; For others, one Condemna disguised as rest: Many veterans were left with physical and psychological sequelae that prevented them from fully enjoying their retirement. And at that time, when the world still responded to the dictates of Romehanging the sword and not returning to the battlefield did not always mean finding peace.

The price of rest: a retirement that did not guarantee tranquility

The idea of ​​retiring after years of effort is something that is of course currently, but in the Ancient Rome It was not a universal right, but a privilege that had to win, often with blood. The emperor Octavio Augusto established the first known pension system, but did it exclusively for soldiersthe pillars of the empire.

This is how he was born Aarium militarya fund for reward those who managed to survive the brutal military service. Only after complying with long and strenuous years of service, the legionaries could aspire to receive a financial compensation Or, in some cases, land in some remote province in which they had to face looting or even become mercenaries Not to fall into misery. For some, the solution was to settle in cities created specifically for veterans, such as Emerita Augusta – The current one Mérida -, where they could start a new life away from the heat of the battle.

Nor was it an easy reward to reach. The most soldiers died before arriving at retirementand those who achieved it after decades of exhausting campaigns. At first, the minimum service time was 20 years, but soon rose to 25. The Pretorian Guardresponsible for protecting the emperor, had somewhat more favorable conditions, with a minimum of 12 years that were then expanded to 16. For the Auxiliarynon -citizen soldiers, the demand was even greater: 26 years of service before receiving the long -awaited retirement.

However, even within the army, the pensions were not guaranteed. While Rome conquered territories, money to reward veterans came from War Botín. But in peace times, finance these payments was increasingly difficult, which forced to extend the years of service, a strategy that reminds the current reforms that They delay retirement age.

Old age was a family burden and there was a private option

The origin of the retirement as a protection mechanism for the elderlyas is understood today, it is also found in Rome, although under another concept. Before there were military pensions, the Lex cionaria established that the children had the obligation to take care of their parents in old age. Inspired by the behavior of the storks, this law marked the beginning of a responsibility that, with variations, remains in force today.





In addition, Agunos Romans found in the Collegia An alternative to ensure your future. These private associations offered their members some protection, although their scope was limited. They worked more like mutual That as pensions, but they also showed that concern for old age existed long before current systems.

In short, retirement in Rome was not a guaranteed right of rest, but a privilege reserved to those who managed to survive extreme demands. For legionaries, retiring meant having paid a very high price: decades of sacrifice, constant dangers and the real possibility of never seeing that day. In Rome, retirement was not a rest won with years of work; It was a prize that was conquered with blood.