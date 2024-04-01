Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/04/2024 – 15:46

April Fools' Day, or Fools' Day, celebrated on April 1st, is marked by pranks, pranks and stories that are not true. The exact origin of the date remains unknown, but historians put forward some theories that it may have all started hundreds of centuries ago, from the Ancient Ages to the Middle Ages.

See below some of the possible origins of April Fools' Day:

Calendar change in France

In France, a calendar reform in 1564, under the reign of Charles IX, changed the beginning of the year from Easter to January 1st. Part of the French population revolted against the measure and refused to adopt the day as the beginning of the year. Those who did not follow the change continued with the old calendar system celebrating the New Year during the week that fell between March 25th and April 1st. Those resistant to the new calendar were invited to celebrations that did not exist on the day, which may indicate a possible birth of the date's tradition.

The games involved sticking paper fish on the backs of those who refused the new calendar. The “victims” were called “Poisson d'Avril”, or April Fish in Portuguese, which is still the term used today for those who fall for April Fools' Day pranks.

Later, the Gregorian Calendar replaced the Julian Calendar by determination of the Council of Trent, an ecumenical council of the Catholic Church, in 1582. Used to this day, the calendar divides the year into four seasons distributed over 12 months and 365 days, according to with the movement of the Earth in relation to the Sun. The first day of the year was established on January 1st.

The Gregorian reform also included creating a leap year system and eliminating ten days from the month of October 1582 to correct the deviation from the calendar. The pope called on Christian nations to implement the change. France immediately accepted the reform, even though the beginning of the year had already changed in 1564, according to the Museum of Lies (The Museum of Hoaxes).

Ancient Rome

The date may have its origins in Ancient Rome, before the birth of Jesus Christ, in a festival known as “Hilaria”, a day on which the March equinox and the beginning of spring were celebrated in the region.

The “Hilaria” party was a day of games and masked people spent their time mocking each other, according to a report from Washington Post.

Festival of Fools

In the Middle Ages, the Catholic Church promoted the “Festival of Fools”, celebrated around January 1st in France and England. According to folklorist Jack Santino, according to a report in the Washington Post, church officials encouraged the carnival celebration, which involved reversing social roles, dressing up in costumes and taking donkeys to church.

They believed this helped “release pent-up anti-clerical sentiment among the people,” according to Santino. By the 15th century, the party had become too noisy and was banned. However, the Festival of Fools took several centuries to truly end. (WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES)