at the end of last year An important option for the segment of trucks called SUV’s arrived in Mexico. It’s about the toyota race aimed at customers looking to drive a car that allows them to carry a lot of luggage, but at the same time have a compact and easy-to-drive vehicle.

This designed to be fun, useful and compact, whether for weekend recreational activities or daily routineoffering different scenarios for owners of a truck like this.

To begin with, you should know that the Toyota Raize, is developed on a platform of Toyota’s sister brand, Daihatsu and is manufactured in Indonesiamaking it the first SUV of the brand to incorporate the so-called “Toyota New Global Architecture” (DNGA), which anticipates the development of products for the Toyota and Daihatsu brands.

It began to be sold in Japan at the end of 2019. It is currently produced in different corners of Asia, such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan.

General characteristics

The Toyota Raize is positioned as one of the smallest B-SUVs on the market, with only 3.99 meters long. It is equipped with 17-inch wheels and pronounced rim arches with which the Japanese brand seeks to give it a more powerful look, characteristic of an SUV.

Luggage capacity is 369 litres, and the rear seats can be folded down to increase available cargo space, making it easier for large or long items to be stored there.

engine properties

For Mexico, the Toyota Raize arrives with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo engine, capable of generating 97 hp and 103 lb-ft, sent to the front axle through a five-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission with changes at the wheel. .

For the first time, the brand ensures that the truck achieves the driving sensations that a 1.5-liter engine would generate, but with remarkable fuel efficiency.

The D-CVT box adds separate gears unlike a normal CVT box, and uses both technologies – that of a normal CVT and that of differential gears – at high speeds for better efficiency of the transmission system.

Security

Toyota Raize is equipped with the latest intelligent assistance safety features, including a collision avoidance function by automatically applying the brakes when vehicles or pedestrians are detected. Also included is the mis-start prevention function, with reverse or forward brake control.

In all cases, it includes six airbags, ABS brakes and electronic stability control, as well as automatic climate control, electrical equipment, automatic ignition LED headlights, smart key, 17″ wheels, reverse camera, parking sensors and screen. Out of 8″.

Prices in Mexico

The SUV is priced in three trims and has a total of eight body colors available, including the newly launched Turquoise Blue Mica Metallic, which emphasizes the Raize’s active nature, according to Toyota. It is also available in two-tone combinations, where the roof will be black, so the color scheme is wide.

RAIZE XLE™ 333,900 pesos

RAIZE XLE CVT 349,900 pesos

RAIZE XLE TWO-TONE CVT 355,900 pesos



