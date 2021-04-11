Alvaro asks: Hi Dario, how are you? I hope it’s ok. I have a dual purpose sorghum (for whole plant silage) affected by drought, Spodoptera and aphids. It is nice but very uneven; I have plants forming grains, others by spreading the panicle and others blooming, that is to say, quite heterogeneous.

My question is how do I determine the optimal time for chopping to carry out a good conservation, since many pockets will be made (there are 42 hectares). I am observing that the beans ripen evenly on the panicles. What would be the optimal time to snack? If I wait for the plants that are just shedding the panicle, the ones that are in pasty grain will pass. I hope I was clear. Thanks!

Response from Darío Colombatto: Alvaro, what I would tell you is that you aim to have 28% dry matter in the total plant (absolute minimum 25%). Below that you will have a lot of effluents, which are nutrient losses. I suggest you bag everything (or the safest pieces of the batch) with a 1 cm (10 mm) chop size, use of almost imperious inoculant and minimum compaction of 200 kg of dry matter per cubic meter (in bag this is quite a lot easy to obtain, the key is to assemble the bags on consolidated and even terrain). Hug!

