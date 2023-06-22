Electoral political polls today June 22, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Italians have an overall positive judgment on the figure of Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister who died at the age of 86 last June 12: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by Quorum/YouTrend for Sky TG24.

According to the survey, 57 percent of the interviewees express a “positive” judgment on the figure of Berlusconi in all its facets, while 35 percent are negative.

Opinions differ when asked about Berlusconi the entrepreneur and Berlusconi the politician. If for Berlusconi the entrepreneur, in fact, the positive opinion is represented by 83 percent of the sample, things change when we talk about Berlusconi as a politician.

In this case, in fact, only 48 percent judge the Knight’s work positively, while 44% have a negative opinion. 8 percent, on the other hand, do not have an opinion on the matter or prefer not to answer the question.

Furthermore, among the various questions, it was also asked which leader could be considered Silvio Berlusconi’s political heir. 20% mentioned the name of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, 12 percent that of the pro-tempore president of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani, 9 and 7 percent indicated Berlusconi’s two children, Marina and Piersilvio, followed by , with minimal percentages, the names of other political leaders.

Perhaps the most interesting data, however, is represented by that 40% of the sample who did not indicate any of the names listed, thus not indicating a political heir of the Knight.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.