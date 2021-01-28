People with a high Omega-3 index are much less likely to die from complications from COVID-19 than those who are deficient in these fatty acids. A group of American scientists came to such conclusions, the results of their research were published in the specialized journal Prostaglandins, Leukotrienes and Essential Fatty Acids.

What is the study of the impact of the Omega-3 index on mortality from coronavirus?

As part of the study, scientists studied blood samples from 100 patients at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, California, who were hospitalized with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. Most of them were men over the age of 70, their average Omega-3 index was 5.09%. Of the 100 samples analyzed, 14 belonged to patients who died from complications of the disease.

The results of the study showed that 13 of the deceased had a much lower Omega-3 index than the rest of the patients, and was less than 5.7%. Thus, patients with a level of this indicator above 5.7% had a 75% less chance of dying from COVID-19. At the same time, scientists note that their discovery is still an assumption, which should be confirmed by larger-scale studies.

What does the Omega-3 Index mean?

The Omega-3 Index, or Omega-3 Index, is a measure of the balance of fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids include alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). The index is calculated as the ratio of the sum of the content of EPA and DHA to the total amount of fatty acids in the membrane of erythrocytes (red blood cells), expressed as a percentage. For analysis, venous blood is taken.

Omega-3 deficiency in the diet is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, including myocardial infarction. Therefore, a study of the balance of fatty acids is usually prescribed to assess the likelihood of the occurrence of these diseases, as well as to monitor the intake of omega-3 fatty acids in the body during diet or supplementation. Correction of the Omega-3 index is possible with the help of dietary supplements or adding seafood to the diet, primarily fatty fish of the northern seas.

Usually, an omega-3 index level above 8% is considered optimal, and below 4% – undesirable, associated with an increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

There are contraindications. Be sure to consult your doctor