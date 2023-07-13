Without a doubt, the Premier League is one of the most important leagues in the world.since for a few years it has positioned itself as the most competitive and the one that most attracts the attention of fans of this sport.

Its beginnings as an official competition with the name already mentioned was released to the public in 1992, but from 1888 until the year already mentioned as the name ‘Football League First Division’.

The Premier League is today the best existing league in the world.

Since then they have not stopped growing footballingly speaking, Well, today they have several teams standing out in style, one of them the current champion of the Champions League, Manchester City.

From what is known as the best league in the world, many things can be highlighted, but on this occasion We want to show you which is the oldest team in this English competition and if it is still valid today.

This title of recognition for being the longest-serving club in English football goes to El Sheffield Football Club.

It is a soccer team from England and is concentrated in the city of Sheffield, in Yorkshire County, although it is currently located in Dronfield, Derbyshire.

It was founded on October 24, 1857 and today plays in the Northern Premier League, the eighth division tournament in England’s football league system.

The fame of this club is that of being the oldest football club in the world, for this reason in various parts of the world they know it as ‘The Club’ or ‘The Ancients’ (Los Antiguos), due to many football sources calling it the first and oldest football club.

As an interesting fact, it can be said that this club has never played in the first category of English football, why it has always remained in the lowest, let’s not forget that there are a total of 24 leagues in the system in this country and after the eleventh division the participants make their own cups and the system becomes more regional.

When talking about the Palmarés of said team, according to sources from the same country, It has seven local tournaments in its showcases, which over the years have been able to win these competitions more than once.

FA Amateur Cup: 1903-04

Northern Counties East League Division One (2): 1988–89, 1990–91

Yorkshire League Division Two: 1976–77

Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup (5): 1993–94, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2007–08, 2009–10

Northern Counties East League Cup (2): 2000–01, 2004–05

Whitbread Trophy: 1987–88

Whitbread Trophy: 1987–88

But as the same leaders call themselves ‘the first football club in the world’ this would be his greatest and most appreciated title, since no other team could have it.

Manchester City won the Champions League, the most important title in its history

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

